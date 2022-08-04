This Night Tour Near Ottawa Will Have You Paddling Through A Maze Under A Meteor Shower
It only happens once a year. 💫
Summer stargazing is about to become even more magical because you can watch a meteor shower from a sparkling water maze near Ottawa.
The annual Perseids meteor shower will be lighting up the sky next week and you can take a night tour at Éco-Odyssée for a better glimpse of nature's light show. From August 10 to 13 you can paddle through a water labyrinth to get a great view of the stars.
You'll hop onto your boat of choice (canoe, kayak, pedal boat or paddle board) and use an adventure map to follow wooden figures through the marsh maze. You'll float through the darkness and be able to admire a clear night sky full of shooting stars.
There are four time slots each evening that you can book to enjoy the starry spectacle, every half hour starting at 9 p.m. The price varies depending on which watercraft you choose to take out through the maze. The cost starts at $50 for two hours if you select a paddle board or single kayak.
The nature park recommends booking soon as they expect the meteor shower nights to sell out quickly. Some types of watercrafts are already fully booked during some time slots.
If you can't make the night tour during the Perseids dates you can still explore the water maze under the light of the moon through the summer or as the sun sets. Bringing a flashlight is mandatory for nighttime adventures and insect repellent is reccomended.
The Perseids, Night Adventure
Price: $50+
When: August 10 - 13, 2022
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an epic view of the annual Perseids meteor shower from a water maze.
