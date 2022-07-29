NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Watch Disney & Marvel Movies For Free At This Toronto Park This Summer

Spiderman under the stars, anyone?

Toronto Associate Editor
Downsview Park in Toronto. Right: A movie poster for Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Downsview Park in Toronto. Right: A movie poster for Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

@parcdownsviewpark | Instagram,Faiz Zaki | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a fun (and cheap) date night in Toronto, you can go for a romantic night out under the stars and catch a Marvel or Disney movie — all at no cost!

Downsview Park in North York is hosting their "Movie Night Under The Stars" annual movie series, and you and your friends can watch a movie right by the lake.

While they have already shown Free Guy, The Bad Guys, and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, there are still two more movies that Disney and Marvel fans alike will be excited to watch.

On Tuesday, August 9, you can jam out to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" as Encanto hits the screen. Then, on Monday, August 22, the park will be screening Spider-Man: No Way Home, where you can watch the undeniable chemistry between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya).

There are other parks in Toronto that will be showing free flicks this summer, too.

Swing down to Christie Pits on a Sunday to see what's happening with the Toronto Outdoor Picture show. You can catch some classics like Almost Famous, Cabaret, and The Grandmaster, or watch Learn To Swim that's directed by Toronto filmmaker Thyrone Tommy.

Then at Bell Manor Park on Thursdays from August 11 to August 25, you can grab your popcorn and watch The Circus, Summer of Soul, and Josie and the Pussycats.

Movies Under The Stars at Downsview Park

Price: Free

When: Tuesday, August 9, and Monday, August 22, 2022, with movies starting at around 9 p.m.

Address: Downsview Park, 70 Canuck Ave., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: Anyone who wants to go for a night out without breaking the bank can swing down to the park to catch a Disney or Marvel movie, free of charge.

Website

