road trips near toronto

7 Amazing Things To Do Near Toronto This Summer For $30 Or Less

Fun doesn't have to be expensive!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman in a dress swinging by a sunflower field. Right: Woman floating in a tube in Elora, Ontario.

@amandaholweg | Instagram, @meganrochaa | Instagram

If that summer sun is already burning a hole in your pocket, then you'll want to check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From stunning sunflower fields to turquoise swimming holes, these spots are both fun and inexpensive, so you can still enjoy the season without blowing your paycheque.

Visit a lavender farm

Price: $12 per adult

Address: 8649 Appleby Line, Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Summer is a time to truly enjoy nature, and what better way to do that than by getting lost in fragrant lavender blooms. Kelso Lavender has over 25,000 lavender plants to explore, and it's a dreamy day trip from Toronto.

Website

Glide around a rooftop on roller skates

Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals

Address: 1090 Don Mills Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: SUSO Skate Co., formerly Retro Rolla, has opened a new rooftop location this year, and you can roller skate down a yellow path with towering views.

Website

Wander through a blossoming garden

Price: $19.50 per adult

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Royal Botanical Gardens is a stunning spot to explore during the summer months when colourful blooms fill the area. You can visit a whimsical rose garden, vibrant perennials, and more.

Website

Get lost in fields of gold

Price: $16 per adult

When: August 5 to 21, 2022

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander through over 100,000 sunflowers at Pingle's Farm Market and even explore a new pick-your-own wildflower field. There are endless photo ops as well as food stations and yoga in the fields.

Website

Watch a movie under the stars

Price: $15 per person

Address: 5012 Jones Baseline, Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip back in time at the Mustang Drive-in Guelph, where you can watch movies and snack on popcorn from your car.

Website

Go berry picking

Price: $15 admission per person

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fresh raspberries, strawberries, and more await at Andrews Farm Market and Winery, so you can pick some delicious produce to take home with you.

Website

Float in a scenic swimming hole

Price: $10.50 per adult, $15 for vehicle permit

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Elora Quarry is a popular summer destination, and you can swim in a turquoise pool surrounded by limestone cliffs. Don't forget to make a reservation online in advance.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

