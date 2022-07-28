NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

nuit blanche

Nuit Blanche Is Coming Back To Toronto This Fall, But This Time It'll Be Bigger Than Ever

There will be so much to check out across the 6ix!

Toronto Associate Editor
Renderings of a couple of the exhibits at Toronto's Nuit Blanche in 2022.

Renderings of a couple of the exhibits at Toronto's Nuit Blanche in 2022.

The City of Toronto | Flickr

Calling all contemporary art lovers: Nuit Blanche is coming back to Toronto this October, and this year, it will be bigger than ever.

The City of Toronto announced that the free all-night art festival will be back for its 16th edition from October 1 to October 2 from dawn to dusk this fall. But this time, instead of just taking up the streets of downtown Toronto and Scarborough, exhibits will also be popping up in North York and Etobicoke.

"I'm proud that the City is supporting this event that will activate neighbourhoods across the city including Etobicoke and North York which will host exhibition areas for the first time," Mayor John Tory said.

According to the City, the exhibits will be clustered together so that when you're roaming around, it can be easier to navigate.

"Additionally, art projects will be presented in various neighbourhoods, including Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, Sterling Road and Fort York," city officials wrote in a news release.

If you're planning on going to Nuit Blanche this year, there will be over 150 local, national, and international artists to check out.

"Art work presented as part of this year's Nuit Blanche will bridge the international, national and local, exploring shared experiences through the lens of Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) communities globally while amplifying Toronto's local voices internationally," the news release reads.

There will also be 10 new Augmented Reality (AR) installations to check out, and 20 major, local art institutions will feature special projects for the public.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...