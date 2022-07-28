Nuit Blanche Is Coming Back To Toronto This Fall, But This Time It'll Be Bigger Than Ever
There will be so much to check out across the 6ix!
Calling all contemporary art lovers: Nuit Blanche is coming back to Toronto this October, and this year, it will be bigger than ever.
The City of Toronto announced that the free all-night art festival will be back for its 16th edition from October 1 to October 2 from dawn to dusk this fall. But this time, instead of just taking up the streets of downtown Toronto and Scarborough, exhibits will also be popping up in North York and Etobicoke.
"I'm proud that the City is supporting this event that will activate neighbourhoods across the city including Etobicoke and North York which will host exhibition areas for the first time," Mayor John Tory said.
According to the City, the exhibits will be clustered together so that when you're roaming around, it can be easier to navigate.
"Additionally, art projects will be presented in various neighbourhoods, including Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, Sterling Road and Fort York," city officials wrote in a news release.
If you're planning on going to Nuit Blanche this year, there will be over 150 local, national, and international artists to check out.
"Art work presented as part of this year's Nuit Blanche will bridge the international, national and local, exploring shared experiences through the lens of Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) communities globally while amplifying Toronto's local voices internationally," the news release reads.
There will also be 10 new Augmented Reality (AR) installations to check out, and 20 major, local art institutions will feature special projects for the public.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
