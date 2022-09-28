Nuit Blanche 2022 Is Back In Toronto This Weekend & You'll Want To Plan Ahead
There'll be so many road closures.
Nuit Blanche 2022 will host in-person events in Toronto for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, and you won't want to sleep on it.
According to the city's press release, this year the iconic festival will feature contemporary art projects from over 150 artists and serve as the finale of ArtworxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art.
It will be the most expansive version of the event to date, with exhibition areas scheduled to pop up in several neighbourhoods, including Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, Sterling Road and Fort York.
"The heart of Nuit Blanche will take over Yonge Street for one night. From Dundas Street down to the lake and across to Harbourfront, art enthusiasts will experience over 35 new artworks," it states.
Residents who love art, but hate big crowds, can have a more intimate Nuit Blanche experience by attending from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 2.
As a result, partial and complete road closures will be in effect all weekend with downtown roads, including Bay Street, Queen Street, Yonge Street and the Gardiner Expressway, expected to be affected.
"Those planning to attend Nuit Blanche are encouraged to ride public Transit or use alternative options such as cycling and Bike Share. If you need to drive, check the road restrictions map and plan to avoid areas with road closures or high traffic volumes," it adds.
During the event, the TTC will run subway service all night on Line 1 Yonge-University, Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, Line 3 Scarborough, and Line 4 Sheppard.
Road Closures
"Thursday, September 29 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m.:
- Temperance Street between Yonge Street and Bay Street and Colborne Street between Yonge Street and Scott Street will have local traffic only along a portion of the roadways.
Friday, September 30 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, October 2 at 11 a.m.:
- Yonge Street will be closed between Dundas Street and Queens Quay. East-west traffic will be maintained at major intersections along the stretch
- Queen Street will be closed between York Street and Bay Street and between Bay Street and Victoria Street
Friday, September 30 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, October 2 at 11 a.m.:
- Westbound Gardiner Expressway exit 154 to Yonge Street will be closed
- Esplanade Street will be closed between Yonge Street and Scott Street, with local traffic only along a portion of the road
Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, October 2 at 10 a.m.:
- Road closures and restrictions will be in place on Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West, including Albert Street and James Street. Hagerman Street will also be closed
- Queens Quay West will be closed between York Street and Bay Street, with local traffic only along a portion of the road."
The complete list of road closures can be found here.