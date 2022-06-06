I Visited Niagara Falls As A Tourist & Here's Why I Hated Almost Every Moment Of It (PHOTOS)
Sorry, Niagara! 😳
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Niagara Falls is one of Canada's most famous natural wonders and is arguably one of the most talked-about tourist destinations in the entire world.
However, while the falls themselves are astounding to see, in my opinion the experience of going to Niagara Falls in general leaves something – a lot – to be desired.
In 2019, I went on a trip to Niagara Falls with my partner and a friend, and while there are parts of the trip that were really great, the overall experience of visiting the tourist hotspot is unfortunately not something I remember fondly.
Contending with crowds, ridiculously high prices and dodging tourist trap after tourist trap is largely what comes to mind when I think about my trip to the so-called honeymoon capital of the world.
So, here are the things that I really did not like, and a few I really loved, about my tourist trip to the Niagara region.
The crowds are wild
It is expected that whenever you go to a popular tourist spot in the middle of summer, you're going to run into crowds.
However, crowds at and near the actual falls were just too much, as far as I am concerned.
At times, it was a struggle to find a spot to get a good view without someone in the way. And, getting anywhere meant fighting for your right to simply exist and move anywhere.
If you're trying to walk around, expect to be idling behind a family of 15 who can only walk at a pace of 2 kilometres per hour.
Food is hiked up
A giant Frankenstein's Monster statue on a Burger King in Niagara Falls.
I hope you like paying around 30% more to eat because Niagara Falls is the place to do it!
Even while trying to eat on the cheap, nearly everything had a hiked-up price.
Once, we sat down at a popular breakfast chain to see that all the prices have been posted over with more expensive ones. Sigh.
And while we didn't check out any fast food staples like McDonald's or Tim Hortons, I wouldn't be surprised if everything had a special inflated "Niagara Falls price."
Everything was so expensive
Again, this might be a me problem, but I'm sure many can relate. If you want to do anything in the town of Niagara Falls, be ready to spend some serious cash.
While going as a broke university student didn't help, there were a lot of things we had to elect not to do because of cost.
So, I, unfortunately, didn't get to sail on the Queen Mary or take the falls zipline.
Regrets, I've had a few …
The Niagara wine region is really fun
Tristan Wheeler and friends on a wine tour.
In case you didn't know, the Niagara area is where a lot of Ontario's wine is produced. So, we took the chance to cruise around the wine region and try a bunch of great local sips.
This was a whole lot of fun.
Not only did we try some delicious wine, but it was also a great chance to soak up the sun in some gorgeous vineyards.
Even if you can only check out one winery, it's a nice break from the bonkers hustle and bustle of downtown.
There's not a lot of unique stuff to do
Okay, you might be thinking "How is there nothing to do, Tristan? There is so much stuff in Downtown Niagara Falls!"
And, you're right. But not a lot of that feels like stuff unique to Niagara specifically. While, yes, there's the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum and a few other similar landmarks, none of them feel like, or are, things you can only do in Niagara Falls.
Unfortunately, you can get mini-golf, Rainforest Cafe, arcades, and even The Ripley's museum in lots of other places around the world.
The falls are actually breathtaking
While I have ragged on the city of Niagara Falls a little, it's hard to hate on the waterfall itself. It really is an amazing thing to just sit and take in.
I was blown away by how big and wide the falls were. I spent a good 10 minutes just standing there, staring at them, awestruck by how amazing they were. And that's an experience I highly recommend to anyone.
It makes sense why people call the falls a natural wonder!