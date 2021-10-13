These 7 Iconic Canadian Tourist Spots Are Actually 100% Overrated & We Can Prove It (PHOTOS)
CN Tower? Hard pass.
There are so many iconic tourist attractions in Canada, it can be hard to know where to start if you're taking a trip.
From instantly-recognizable landmarks and world-famous vistas, to incredible wildlife and scenery like no other, there are a million ways to explore the country.
However, if you're looking to cut the crap and avoid some of Canada's most overrated tourist spots, we've got you covered:
Niagara Falls
If you're brave enough to make it through the odd, discount-Las Vegas vibes of Niagara and get to the falls themselves, you'll only be disappointed. The falls just aren't as big as you'd expect them to be (a common theme on this list) and the hordes of tourists make waiting for a boat to the falls or getting to any decent lookout spot a total nightmare.
Hey, maybe it's better on the U.S. side, but this Canadian's opinion is that it's just a tourist spot for the birds.
Lake Louise
While Lake Louise is undeniably a beautiful location, it's also undeniably a tourism hot spot. The peaceful vistas are often ruined by the noisy crowds, busloads of tourists and desperate selfie-snappers.
You might be able to sneak a quiet moment beside the water — but only if you're prepared to wake up at 3:00 a.m.
Parliament Hill
Ottawa's Parliament Hill has national symbolic importance, but unfortunately, that doesn't make it super interesting.
It's definitely not as big as it appears in photos and to be honest it's not as impressive either. There's almost always some sort of construction or building work going on there too. Still, it's nice to be able to say you've been, eh?
Butchart Gardens
Victoria, B.C., has been called the Garden City, and that reputation is certainly helped by being home to The Butchart Gardens, a 55-acre garden filled with all sorts of flowers and trees.
But with so many other — far more natural — gardens and fields in the city and on Vancouver Island, spending that much money to go see the manicured version of what makes British Columbia so memorable will likely feel like a massive wasted opportunity.
Chateau Frontenac
OK, so the Chateau Frontenac looks pretty during the winter season and it might make you feel like you're in Europe for a moment or two. Other than that, it's basically a giant hotel that looks like … a giant hotel? Right?
Athabasca Glacier
Admittedly, it's a controversial one. This Rockies adventure just sounds way cooler than it actually is in real life.
When visiting, be prepared to wait in a long and slow line to reach the viewing point and if the weather isn't on your side then your photos will probably suck. Special bus tours on the glacier are available (and probably more impressive), but you'll have to pay big bucks for the privilege.
The CN Tower
No, listen, the CN Tower really is great. When you're hanging out in Toronto, it's awesome to be able to look up (almost no matter where you are in the city) and spot the massive spire looking over the city.
But the problem is that going up the CN Tower is 100% not worth the effort or the admittedly high price. The best part of the Toronto skyline is the CN Tower — which is the one thing you can't see when you're up there. Skip the lineup and the nausea-inducing windows and go check out any of the other amazing lookout spots in Toronto — you won't regret it.
