11 Jaw-Dropping Natural Wonders In Canada That Every Canadian Should Visit At Least Once
Grab your bucket list right now! 🇨🇦
Grab your bucket list! It’s time to start dreaming of new adventures and these incredible natural wonders in Canada are the perfect places to start.
With the high price of overseas flights — whether you want to stay in your home province or travel somewhere new — why not consider domestic travel?
From a provincial park where dinosaurs once roamed, to the iconic turquoise waters of Lake Louise, everybody should have the opportunity to experience these unique Canadian wonders at least once in their lifetime.
The best part is that all of these spots are completely natural, which means they’ll be waiting for you whenever you're ready for a bit of interprovincial travel.
Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Although it’s rated one of the best tourist attractions in Canada, Niagara Falls isn’t just for visitors. You simply can’t make a bucket list of Canadian natural wonders without including it!
Lake Louise
Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: The extraordinary turquoise waters of Lake Louise are so iconic that travellers come from all over the world to see them. Totally natural and incredibly beautiful, this spot needs no Instagram filter.
Great Bear Rainforest
Address: Great Bear Rainforest, Kitimat-Stikine C (Part 2), British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: The Great Bear Rainforest covers an impressive 6.4 million hectares on B.C.'s north and central coast. Here, you’ll be able to find wildlife that can’t be found anywhere else in the world, including spirit bears that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Address: Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Located where the prairies of Alberta meet the peaks of the Rocky Mountains, this national park has clear lakes, thundering waterfalls, mountain vistas and even occasionally bright pink waters. This site offers some of the most stunning views in the province.
Northern Lights
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: Arguably one of the most mesmerizing natural wonders to discover, the Northern Lights should be on every Canadian’s bucket list. Even better, the True North is one of the best places on Earth to find them, particularly in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Around 75 million years ago, Dinosaur Provincial Park was a subtropical paradise inhabited by dinosaurs. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can explore the place where over 150 full dinosaur skeletons were discovered. If you're an adventurous traveller, this spot is for you.
Flowerpot Island
Address: Flowerpot Island, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: You can explore this unique wonder simply by hopping on a boat. Located on the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario, the island is a must-see destination for anybody who loves the natural world.
Leanchoil Hoodoos
Address: Yoho National Park, British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: While it’s a tough hike to find the unusual geological formations of Leanchoil Hoodoos, the sight will be worth sweating for! These unique natural wonders are sometimes known as fairy chimneys, which is pretty cute too.
Thunder Cove Beach
Address: Thunder Cove Beach, Lot 18, Prince Edward Island
Why You Need To Go: Thanks to its iron-rich soils, Prince Edward Island is home to some 500 miles of distinctively fiery coastline. Here, you’ll find incredible photo opportunities, particularly at Thunder Cove beach where there are both red sands and red rock formations. To get to the province, you can drive across the Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick, or take a ferry from Nova Scotia.
Iceberg Alley
Address: The Atlantic Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador; Southern Labrador, Twillingate and Witless Bay.
Why You Need To Go: What could be more awe-inspiring than massive 10,000-year-old glaciers sailing by Atlantic Canada? These incredible icebergs are visible from many points along the northern and eastern coasts, especially on clear days.
There is some restriction around how close you can get to the icebergs for safety reasons, as outlined on the province's website.
Moraine Lake
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Recognized internationally for its colour-changing waters, Moraine Lake is one of Canada’s most iconic natural landmarks. Here, you’ll find snow-capped mountains and gushing waterfalls. Talk about a nature lover’s paradise!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 13, 2021.