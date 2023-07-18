interprovincial travel

11 Jaw-Dropping Natural Wonders In Canada That Every Canadian Should Visit At Least Once

Grab your bucket list right now! 🇨🇦

Senior Editor
A woman at Dinosaur National Park. Right: A man at Moraine Lake.

A woman at Dinosaur National Park. Right: A man at Moraine Lake.

@erinerosssss | Instagram, Helena Hanson | Narcity

Grab your bucket list! It’s time to start dreaming of new adventures and these incredible natural wonders in Canada are the perfect places to start.

With the high price of overseas flights — whether you want to stay in your home province or travel somewhere new — why not consider domestic travel?

From a provincial park where dinosaurs once roamed, to the iconic turquoise waters of Lake Louise, everybody should have the opportunity to experience these unique Canadian wonders at least once in their lifetime.

The best part is that all of these spots are completely natural, which means they’ll be waiting for you whenever you're ready for a bit of interprovincial travel.

Niagara Falls

Address: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Although it’s rated one of the best tourist attractions in Canada, Niagara Falls isn’t just for visitors. You simply can’t make a bucket list of Canadian natural wonders without including it!

Niagara Falls Canada website

Lake Louise

Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: The extraordinary turquoise waters of Lake Louise are so iconic that travellers come from all over the world to see them. Totally natural and incredibly beautiful, this spot needs no Instagram filter.

Lake Louise website

Great Bear Rainforest

Address: Great Bear Rainforest, Kitimat-Stikine C (Part 2), British Columbia

Why You Need To Go: The Great Bear Rainforest covers an impressive 6.4 million hectares on B.C.'s north and central coast. Here, you’ll be able to find wildlife that can’t be found anywhere else in the world, including spirit bears that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.

Great Bear Rainforest website

Waterton Lakes National Park

Address: Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: Located where the prairies of Alberta meet the peaks of the Rocky Mountains, this national park has clear lakes, thundering waterfalls, mountain vistas and even occasionally bright pink waters. This site offers some of the most stunning views in the province.

Waterton Lakes National Park website

Northern Lights

Address: Varies

Why You Need To Go: Arguably one of the most mesmerizing natural wonders to discover, the Northern Lights should be on every Canadian’s bucket list. Even better, the True North is one of the best places on Earth to find them, particularly in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Find the Northern Lights

Dinosaur Provincial Park

Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: Around 75 million years ago, Dinosaur Provincial Park was a subtropical paradise inhabited by dinosaurs. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can explore the place where over 150 full dinosaur skeletons were discovered. If you're an adventurous traveller, this spot is for you.

Website

Flowerpot Island

Address: Flowerpot Island, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: You can explore this unique wonder simply by hopping on a boat. Located on the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario, the island is a must-see destination for anybody who loves the natural world.

Flowerpot Island website

Leanchoil Hoodoos

Address: Yoho National Park, British Columbia

Why You Need To Go: While it’s a tough hike to find the unusual geological formations of Leanchoil Hoodoos, the sight will be worth sweating for! These unique natural wonders are sometimes known as fairy chimneys, which is pretty cute too.

Leanchoil Hoodoos website

Thunder Cove Beach

Address: Thunder Cove Beach, Lot 18, Prince Edward Island

Why You Need To Go: Thanks to its iron-rich soils, Prince Edward Island is home to some 500 miles of distinctively fiery coastline. Here, you’ll find incredible photo opportunities, particularly at Thunder Cove beach where there are both red sands and red rock formations. To get to the province, you can drive across the Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick, or take a ferry from Nova Scotia.

Thunder Cove Beach website

Iceberg Alley

Address: The Atlantic Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador; Southern Labrador, Twillingate and Witless Bay.

Why You Need To Go: What could be more awe-inspiring than massive 10,000-year-old glaciers sailing by Atlantic Canada? These incredible icebergs are visible from many points along the northern and eastern coasts, especially on clear days.

There is some restriction around how close you can get to the icebergs for safety reasons, as outlined on the province's website.

Iceberg Alley website

Moraine Lake

Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: Recognized internationally for its colour-changing waters, Moraine Lake is one of Canada’s most iconic natural landmarks. Here, you’ll find snow-capped mountains and gushing waterfalls. Talk about a nature lover’s paradise!

Moraine Lake website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 13, 2021.

From Your Site Articles
Helena Hanson
Senior Editor
Helena Hanson is a Senior Editor for Narcity Media, leading the Travel and Money teams. She previously lived in Ottawa, but is now based in the U.K.

You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Seen These 7 Natural Wonders Of Canada

These Are The 6 Most Stunning Natural Wonders In Canada, According To Travel Influencers

11 Hiking Trails In Canada With The Bluest Water To Add To Your Summer Bucket List

14 Canadian Bucket List Things That Every Canuck Should Do At Least Once

7 Natural Wonders In Ontario That Are Even More Spectacular During The Fall

Loading...