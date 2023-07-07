8 Dreamy Places In Alberta & BC That Will Transport You Straight To Europe This Summer
No need to pay out for expensive flights!
It's officially vacation season and you're not alone if you've checked your bank balance and realized that maybe unlike your friends, your budget might not be sufficient for an epic European vacation.
However, if this is you, there's no need to worry as there are so many incredible spots in Alberta and B.C. that'll give you all the European vibes and don't require a trip across the Atlantic.
If you're looking for rolling lavender fields to rival Provence or beautiful architecture that looks like it's been plucked straight out of the U.K., you don't actually need to book an expensive flight to make it a reality.
These are all the spots in Western Canada that you need to visit this summer to cheat your way to a European vacation without even leaving the country.
Victoria, B.C.
If your budget isn't going to stretch far enough for a trip to the U.K. this summer, B.C.'s capital city Victoria is just as picturesque. The stunning city is steeped in history with incredible architecture all around including the B.C. Parliament building and the Empress Hotel on the waterfront.
You can also spend an afternoon wandering around the beautiful, blooming Butchart Gardens, which was named as one of the most beautiful gardens in the world.
As Victoria is on Vancouver Island, it's well worth venturing out of the city to see some of the gorgeous scenery or going on a whale-watching adventure where you could see humpback whales, orcas and more.
Fort Langley, B.C.
The quaint town of Fort Langley is just under an hour's drive from downtown Vancouver but it couldn't feel more different from the hustle and bustle of the city. The town is completely charming with dozens of independent stores and cute, cozy cafes and bakeries to explore.
While you're in town, why not visit the Fort Langley historical site where the fort still stands and deep dive into local history such as blacksmithing, barrel-making and panning for gold.
Throughout the summer, you can also check out the Fort Langley Night Market with dozens of local vendors, food trucks and live music.
Banff, AB
You can take a road trip in under two hours from Calgary to visit Banff which is just like being in a charming European mountain town.
While the national park is famous for its incredible mountains and bright blue lakes which are just a short drive away, the town of Banff is well worth the trip alone in the summer. While you're there, you can visit the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs that looks like an actual castle set among the Rockies.
For the full European experience, you can check out the Grizzly House restaurant which serves up fondue or Italian spot Lupo.
Kelowna, BC
Let's face it, you might not be able to spring for flights to check out Lake Como just yet, but if you're looking to take in some incredible lake views, Kelowna is a must-visit in B.C. With the picturesque Okanagan Lake, tons of white sandy beaches and plenty of lakeside bars and restaurants, it's the ultimate summertime vacation spot.
The region is famous for having a ton of wineries and orchards, so if you're looking for a boozy weekend away, Kelowna should be first on your list.
Visiting the Mission Hill Winery is like taking a trip to a breathtaking Italian castle and you can relax with a glass of wine, overlooking the lake at sunset. It's incredibly dreamy.
Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival
Abbotsford is famous for its gorgeous flower festivals throughout the spring which feel like wandering through tulip fields in the Netherlands and the fun extends into the summer with its Summer Flower Festival kicking off in July.
The city is just over an hour's drive from Vancouver but once you arrive, you'll be able to check out over 30 acres of sprawling flower fields with over 25 varieties on sunflowers, meadows of Phacelia and buckwheat as well as tons of other gorgeous blooms. Admission is just $10 per person and you'll even be able to pick a bunch of sunflowers to take home.
Waterton, AB
Another charming town set among the Canadian Rockies is Waterton. Right in the heart of Waterton Lakes National Park, the town is home to the beautiful Prince of Wales hotel which wouldn't look out of place in the Swiss Alps. While you're there, you can even treat yourself to an afternoon tea, complete with sandwiches and pastries overlooking Waterton Lake.
Waterton is packed to the brim with adorable shops and cafes and if you're looking to venture further afield, there are tons of beautiful hikes with stunning wildflowers.
Sacred Mountain Lavender Farm, B.C.
France is famous for its rolling lavender fields in the Provence region, but you can capture that same magic on the beautiful Salt Spring Island in B.C.
You can take a short ferry ride from Vancouver or Victoria to the island, where you can visit the beautiful Sacred Mountain Lavender Farm. Once you're at the farm, you'll be able to explore 2.5 acres of fields, showcasing 60 different kinds of lavender. The farm also sells tons of lavender goodies at its farm shop from essential oils, bath and body products and chocolate.
It doesn't get more idyllic than that.
Oliver, B.C.
Oliver is known as Canada's wine capital with enough incredible wineries to rival Italy and it's just under a five hour drive from Vancouver, making it the perfect spot for a boozy weekend away with your friends.
Oliver is also home to Canada's first wine village, a collection of wineries, breweries and distilleries all in the one location.
One spot that's well worth checking out in Oliver is Road 13 Vineyards, where you can indulge in a glass or two of wine at a stunning castle, surrounded by vineyards right in the Okanagan.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.