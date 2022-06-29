Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

international travel

You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Been To At Least 9 Of These 14 Iconic Landmarks

Grab your bucket list! 😍

Trending Editor
A woman smiles in front of Niagara Falls. Right: A man smiles beside Moraine Lake.

A woman smiles in front of Niagara Falls. Right: A man smiles beside Moraine Lake.

lilyslensonlife | Instagram | Helena Hanson | Narcity

Grab your Canadian bucket list! These iconic landmarks in Canada draw millions of visitors every single year and we're lucky enough to live here all year around.

Whether you've seen just a few of these dreamy locations, or all 14 of them, the opportunities to explore and re-explore in Canada are absolutely endless.

From hilariously huge Canuck-inspired statues to crystal clear lakes, life-affirming hikes and remarkably iconic buildings, this list includes must-see spots from all over the country.

The best part is that these epic landmarks aren't going anywhere, so they'll be waiting for you as soon as the time is right for you to visit!

Mac the Moose

Address: 450 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw, SK

Why You Need To Go: This Saskatchewan statue regularly competes with its Norwegian equivalent for the “world’s largest moose” title. After recently undergoing a makeover, Mac the Moose is bigger than ever, so there’s never been a better time to visit this super-sized Canadian icon.

Website

The CN Tower

Address: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Although it's no longer the world's tallest building, the CN Tower is an iconic Toronto symbol and it's almost impossible to miss if you're exploring the city.

Website

Niagara Falls

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: There’s a reason Niagara Falls is one of the top-rated tourist attractions in Canada. Not only is it seriously impressive and easy to access, it’s a sight every Canadian should see at least once in their lifetime!

Website

Moraine Lake

Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: Moraine Lake is recognized for its vivid turquoise waters that change colour throughout the year as its surrounding glaciers melt. Surrounded by mountains and waterfalls, this spot doesn't need an Instagram filter — ever.

Website

Montreal

Address: Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Home of the Montreal bagel and world-class poutine, this city is a must-visit for all true Canadians. The perfect blend of historic and modern, you can experience both worlds colliding.

Website

Stanley Park

Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Located in the midst of Vancouver's urban landscape, Stanley Park features over 400 hectares of West Coast rainforest. You'll find scenic views of the water and mountains and a stroll along the famous seawall is a bucket list-worthy experience.

Website

Parliament Hill

Address: Wellington St, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Home to Canada’s federal government, Parliament Hill is a great place to celebrate all things Canadian. Described as “the symbolic heart of our nation,” you simply can’t miss out on this.

Website

Lake Louise

Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: There’s a reason this spot is so popular with tourists. The extraordinary colours of Lake Louise draw in visitors from all over the world, but that doesn’t mean Canadians should skip a visit.

Website

Jellybean Row

Address: Downtown St. John's, NL

Why You Need To Go: If you’re heading to The Rock, Jellybean Row is a must-see. Downtown St. John’s is brimming with brightly coloured homes and businesses that will make you want to smile all day long.

Website

Banff Town

Address: Banff Avenue, Banff National Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: This delightful town couldn't look more like a Hallmark movie if it wanted to! Located in one of Canada's most scenic national parks, this spot is nothing short of exceptional.

Website

Dufferin Terrace

Address: Rue des Carrières, Quebec City, QC

Why You Need To Go: Arguably one of the most iconic spots in Quebec City, Terrasse Dufferin features incredible views of the St. Lawrence River and Le Château Frontenac, which is the most photographed hotel in the world!

Website

Hopewell Rocks

Address: Discovery Rd, Hopewell Cape, NB

Why You Need To Go: One of the province’s top attractions, Hopewell Rocks is so impressive it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. Here, you can walk along the ocean floor as you admire the natural rock formations surrounding you.

Website

Skyline Trail

Address: Skyline Trail, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS

Why You Need To Go: The Skyline Trail is a seven-kilometre hiking trail in Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Located on the western side of the Cabot Trail, it’s recognized for its scenic beauty and exceptional views.

Website

The Northern Lights

Address: Varies

Why You Need To Go: Canada is one of the best countries in the world to witness the Northern Lights, which means experiencing this natural light show should be on every Canadians' bucket list!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...