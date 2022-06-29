You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Been To At Least 9 Of These 14 Iconic Landmarks
Grab your bucket list! 😍
Grab your Canadian bucket list! These iconic landmarks in Canada draw millions of visitors every single year and we're lucky enough to live here all year around.
Whether you've seen just a few of these dreamy locations, or all 14 of them, the opportunities to explore and re-explore in Canada are absolutely endless.
From hilariously huge Canuck-inspired statues to crystal clear lakes, life-affirming hikes and remarkably iconic buildings, this list includes must-see spots from all over the country.
The best part is that these epic landmarks aren't going anywhere, so they'll be waiting for you as soon as the time is right for you to visit!
Mac the Moose
Address: 450 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw, SK
Why You Need To Go: This Saskatchewan statue regularly competes with its Norwegian equivalent for the “world’s largest moose” title. After recently undergoing a makeover, Mac the Moose is bigger than ever, so there’s never been a better time to visit this super-sized Canadian icon.
The CN Tower
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Although it's no longer the world's tallest building, the CN Tower is an iconic Toronto symbol and it's almost impossible to miss if you're exploring the city.
Niagara Falls
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: There’s a reason Niagara Falls is one of the top-rated tourist attractions in Canada. Not only is it seriously impressive and easy to access, it’s a sight every Canadian should see at least once in their lifetime!
Moraine Lake
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Moraine Lake is recognized for its vivid turquoise waters that change colour throughout the year as its surrounding glaciers melt. Surrounded by mountains and waterfalls, this spot doesn't need an Instagram filter — ever.
Montreal
Address: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Home of the Montreal bagel and world-class poutine, this city is a must-visit for all true Canadians. The perfect blend of historic and modern, you can experience both worlds colliding.
Stanley Park
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the midst of Vancouver's urban landscape, Stanley Park features over 400 hectares of West Coast rainforest. You'll find scenic views of the water and mountains and a stroll along the famous seawall is a bucket list-worthy experience.
Parliament Hill
Address: Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to Canada’s federal government, Parliament Hill is a great place to celebrate all things Canadian. Described as “the symbolic heart of our nation,” you simply can’t miss out on this.
Lake Louise
Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: There’s a reason this spot is so popular with tourists. The extraordinary colours of Lake Louise draw in visitors from all over the world, but that doesn’t mean Canadians should skip a visit.
Jellybean Row
Address: Downtown St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: If you’re heading to The Rock, Jellybean Row is a must-see. Downtown St. John’s is brimming with brightly coloured homes and businesses that will make you want to smile all day long.
Banff Town
Address: Banff Avenue, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This delightful town couldn't look more like a Hallmark movie if it wanted to! Located in one of Canada's most scenic national parks, this spot is nothing short of exceptional.
Dufferin Terrace
Address: Rue des Carrières, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Arguably one of the most iconic spots in Quebec City, Terrasse Dufferin features incredible views of the St. Lawrence River and Le Château Frontenac, which is the most photographed hotel in the world!
Hopewell Rocks
Address: Discovery Rd, Hopewell Cape, NB
Why You Need To Go: One of the province’s top attractions, Hopewell Rocks is so impressive it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. Here, you can walk along the ocean floor as you admire the natural rock formations surrounding you.
Skyline Trail
Address: Skyline Trail, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS
Why You Need To Go: The Skyline Trail is a seven-kilometre hiking trail in Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Located on the western side of the Cabot Trail, it’s recognized for its scenic beauty and exceptional views.
The Northern Lights
Address: Varies
Why You Need To Go: Canada is one of the best countries in the world to witness the Northern Lights, which means experiencing this natural light show should be on every Canadians' bucket list!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.