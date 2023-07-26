11 Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Tropical Caribbean Vacation
Time to plan that summer vacay! ☀️
You don't need to catch a flight to escape to a tropical paradise!
These spots prove that there are places in Canada that look straight out of a Caribbean island and you'll feel like you're on a resort vacation right here at home.
From sandy beaches and crystal clear waters to palm trees and giant flamingo floaties, get ready for a sunny staycation like no other.
Southampton Beach
Address: Southampton Beach, Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can activate vacation mode here by enjoying the sandy shores, incredible sunset views and crystal clear swimming spots. There are golden sand dunes too, and even a picture-perfect waterside swing!
Tribune Bay Provincial Park
Address: Tribune Bay Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to escape to Hawaii, the white sand beach and turquoise waters here will help you do just that. All that's missing are the coconuts!
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley Beach, Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: Although this beach is in Ontario, you'll feel like you've been whisked away to the Caribbean thanks to the gorgeous palm trees, colourful buildings and soft, golden sand.
Magdalen Islands
Address: Magdalen Islands, QC
Why You Need To Go: Named one of the best destinations in the world to visit in 2020, this spot is glorious for so many reasons. Experiencing the island's white sands and stunning red cliffs will make you feel like you're on holiday, no doubt about it.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque park is home to three beaches: Outlet Beach, Sandbanks Beach and Dunes Beach. All three are great spots for swimming and the turquoise waters will transport you to a tropical paradise. Dreamy!
The Grotto
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Recognized for its clear-as-anything waters and stunning scenic views, this Ontario shoreline is the perfect spot for a tropical-style vacation.
Bennett Beach
Address: Bennett Beach, Carcross, YT
Why You Need To Go: While you may not imagine Yukon as a classic beach destination, this spot offers over 2 km of sandy paradise. While the snow-capped peaks in the background may not remind you of a tropical country, the white sands and the golden sunsets will!
Cape Breton Island
Address: Cape Breton Island, NS
Why You Need To Go: With almost 300 km of glorious coastline, the rocky northern shores of Cape Breton have endless scenic views. Wherever you venture on this island, you'll feel like you've escaped to heaven.
Kalamalka Lake
Address: Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Forget the palm trees, all you need to feel like you're abroad is a trip to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Bring a bikini, close your eyes and you could be in Hawaii!
Port Dover Beach
Address: Port Dover Beach, Walker St, Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to be in Cancun or Cuba, this Ontario beach will transport you there — no flight required. With palm trees, super-soft sand and a beautiful beach house restaurant, you could take a week-long tropical vacation right here!
Borgles Island
Address: Borgles Island, Murphy Cove, NS
Why You Need To Go: It's almost impossible to believe this spot is just an hour away from Halifax, as it features totally beautiful beaches and boreal rainforests. Could there be a more magical place to wake up? A real tropical island in the Maritimes.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 7, 2021.
