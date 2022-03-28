Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in bc

This Hidden Island In BC Has White Sand Beaches & Gorgeous Blue Waters Just Like Hawaii

BC's own tropical destination. 😎🍍

Someone swimming at Tribune Bay Provincial Park in B.C. Right: Tribune Bay Provincial Park in B.C.

Someone swimming at Tribune Bay Provincial Park in B.C. Right: Tribune Bay Provincial Park in B.C.

babynamesunday | Instagram, @kimdesj | Instagram

If you want to get away to a tropical beach this summer, you don't have to look far in B.C.

There is an island with hidden beaches that look like they should be in Hawaii. You can enjoy the beautiful white sand and crystal clear blue water on a summer day.

Hornby Island is a little out of the way compared to other spots like Mayne, Pender or Salt Spring, making it a hidden gem on the West Coast.

At Tribune Bay Provincial Park on Hornby Island, the beaches are almost surreal.

If you love swimming, then you have to come here because it's one of the warmest saltwater swimming spots in the province during the summer.

Planning a weekend getaway to Hornby Island is a lot easier than actually going all the way to Hawaii and you might not even need to get any time off work.

The white sand beaches at Tribune Bay Provincial Park will really make you feel like you've taken a flight to somewhere outside of Canada. The only things missing are palm trees and coconuts.

The bay is so shallow that it makes the warm water look super clear and blue. After you're bored of hanging out on the gorgeous beach or swimming in the crystal blue waters, there are plenty of hiking trails you can go on.

Tribune Bay Provincial Park is about five hours away from Vancouver, and you'll even need to take three ferries to get there.

It's worth making the trip for a little stay-cation though.

Tribune Bay Provincial Park

Price: Free

Where: Horby Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you want a relaxing day at the beach, this is the place to go. You'll feel like you went far away on vacation, while still in B.C.

Website

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...