Here's What's Open & Closed This Canada Day 2022 In BC
The long weekend is here!
Canada Day is on quickly approaching on July 1 and if you need to make a last-minute grocery store run or bank visit, you will want to know what's open and closed before you go.
There are still some stores open on the long weekend, and some fun activities to keep you entertained.
Whether you plan to spend the day at the beach or at home with friends, being prepared can help you enjoy the day to its fullest.
Entertainment
Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours
Science World: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Art Gallery: Open 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Capilano Suspension Bridge: Open 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery Stores
No Frills: Open regular hours
Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours
Loblaws: Open regular hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Malls
The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.
City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Centre: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lansdowne Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Liquor Stores
BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government Services
Banks: Closed
Canada Post: Closed