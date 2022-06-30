NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

canada day 2022

Here's What's Open & Closed This Canada Day 2022 In BC

The long weekend is here!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Canadian Flag. Right: Downtown Vancouver area from the water.

Canadian Flag. Right: Downtown Vancouver area from the water.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime, J Vd | Dreamstime

Canada Day is on quickly approaching on July 1 and if you need to make a last-minute grocery store run or bank visit, you will want to know what's open and closed before you go.

There are still some stores open on the long weekend, and some fun activities to keep you entertained.

Whether you plan to spend the day at the beach or at home with friends, being prepared can help you enjoy the day to its fullest.

Entertainment

Cineplex Theatres: Open regular hours

Science World: Open 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Aquarium: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Art Gallery: Open 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Capilano Suspension Bridge: Open 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery Stores

No Frills: Open regular hours

Save-On-Foods: Open regular hours

Loblaws: Open regular hours

Walmart: Open regular hours

Malls

The Amazing Brentwood: Open 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

City Square: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tsawwassen Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Centre: Open 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lansdowne Centre: Open 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liquor Stores

BC Liquor Broadway & Maple: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 8th & Cambie: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BC Liquor 28th & Main: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Government Services

Banks: Closed

Canada Post: Closed

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...