NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc ferries

B.C. Ferries Cancelled Some Of Their Canada Day Trips & Travel Might Get More Hectic

Be prepared for large crowds!🛥

Ottawa News Reporter
Queen of Alberni ship.

Queen of Alberni ship.

BC Ferries

You might want to rethink your Canada Day plans if they involved sailing away via BC Ferries this weekend! A few trips have been cancelled and the ferry service said it's expecting more passengers than usual until Monday.

According to a BC Ferries travel advisory, an engineering problem relating to piston assembly was found on the ship, Queen of Alberni, which travels between Vancouver and Nanaimo. Because of the technical hiccup, the ferry service said the ship will be out of service to complete repairs on its main cylinder head and line.

So, if you were hoping to sail off for Canada Day today, make note of the following cancelled trips: the 10 a.m. trip from Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay, the 12:25 p.m. ship from Nanaimo's Departure Bay, along with the 2:45 p.m. ship from Horseshoe Bay, and the 5 p.m. from Departure Bay is also down, as well as the 7:20 p.m. trip from Horseshoe Bay. Thankfully, other routes are still up and running.

BC Ferries said that its engineering team "continues to work diligently to resolve the issue." So, you can likely expect full service back by July 2 at 7:40 a.m., if all goes according to plan.

Super busy sails ahead

BC Ferries is recommending that you book your routes in advance, especially for early morning and late evening sails. That's because it'll be a busy weekend with Canada Day and Independence Day falling on the same weekend (which is the first time in six years!).

"Customers without a booking will likely experience sailing waits," noted the ferry service in a travel advisory.

So, it could be a packed ride if you're travelling on the following routes: Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay), Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Nanaimo (Duke Point), Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Nanaimo (Departure Bay), and Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Sunshine Coast (Langdale).

With all of the expected crowds, BC Ferries is suggesting that you arrive at least 45 to 60 minutes before departure so you can ensure smooth sailing!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...