This Tiny Surfing Town In BC Is Absolutely Stunning & Makes For The Perfect Beach Vacation
There are also whales everywhere!
B.C. is full of beautiful places for summer trips, but this quaint surfing town on Vancouver Island might take the number one spot for a beach vacation.
Pack your bags, grab some friends, and find some cheap flights to B.C. so you can experience just how magical this beach town is. Or, if you're in Vancouver, hop on one of the BC Ferries routes to get there.
Tofino, B.C. is a hot spot for surfers, and you might even remember it as Justin Trudeau's family vacation spot.
Even if you don't surf it has a bunch of activities for you to enjoy — and stunning nature all around.
You can hit the beach, of course, and soak up some sun with the sound of crashing waves beside you.
Or, you can take to the ocean and go whale watching. The town is known to have whales all around, so there's a good chance you can capture that perfect sighting on camera.
If you want a bit of activity on your vacation, you can head to Pacific Rim National Park — which is a breathtaking rainforest. You can explore the many trails here, and maybe even stumble upon Canada's largest tree.
The little town has tons of souvenir shops, cafes, and restaurants that you can also explore. A crowd-pleaser is Tacofino of course, which actually started in Tofino — hence the name.
If you're in the area it's a must-stop for a delicious taco lunch.
There are some hotels in the area and resorts, but the real hidden gems are the campsites. You can sleep right on the beach, and be totally immersed in nature.
This town basically has everything you could ever want — making it the ideal vacation destination in Canada.