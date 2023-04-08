6 Dreamy Beach Towns In BC With Sandy Shores & Stunning Views
Take a trip to Little Hawaii.
B.C. residents won't have to dream of warmer days for very long — spring has sprung into full cherry-blossom action, which means it's safe to start planning your next coastal getaway.
For all the laid-back West Coast vibes you need in your life right now, why not venture to these small towns in B.C.? No airline travel required.
White Rock
Home to Canada's longest pier, White Rock's a go-to road-trip destination for Vancouver locals in search of some small-town charm (even though it's technically a city).
Spend your days on the water and nights at one of the many restaurant patios. Seafood comes fresh in these parts.
Hornby Island
Tribune Bay on Hornby Island has been affectionately nicknamed "Little Hawaii" for its white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water.
Just a BC Ferries ride away from Vancouver, Hornby Island is a budget-friendly solution to your tropical-getaway fantasies.
Prince Rupert
Looking to get away from it all? Prince Rupert, a port city with maritime vibes, may be a little farther out (it's near the Alaskan panhandle) but it's the perfect place for anyone who's tired of the city bustle.
Connect with the land, observe local flora and fauna and take in those Pacific Ocean views.
Tofino
Tofino is a district on Vancouver Island known for it's incredible surf, wild scenery and killer tacos (yes, Tacofino started here).
Whether you're the type of traveller who maps out a packed itinerary or a laid-back vacationer who rides the waves as they come, Tofino should be on your B.C. bucket list.
Parksville Quallicum Beach
Another Vancouver Island gem just north of Nanaimo, Parksville's got craft breweries, breezy patios and beachy vibes in spades.
Get a treatment at a seaside spa or get your blood pumping on a mountain biking trail — there are no wrong choices here.
Deep Cove
This seaside village sits at the eastern edge of North Vancouver, offering access to vibrant blue waters and popular hiking trails.
Don't skip a walk down Deep Cove's main street, which is lined with quaint shops and cafes, including a world-famous donut shop.