This Island Beach Town Is A Ferry Ride Away From Vancouver & It's Like A Tropical Vacay
A tropical-looking vacation within Canada? Yes, please! 🐚
This island beach town in B.C. will have you feeling like you've been transported to a tropical destination, without all the lengthy travel.
Pender Island is only about three hours away from Vancouver by car and you can take a BC Ferries ride to get there.
Skip the airport chaos and take a relaxing ferry ride to chill on this island and let all your worries wash away.
The destination has so many stunning beaches to explore and the bright blue waters will have you feeling as if you were in Hawaii.
You might even spot some orca whales swimming by while you're gazing at the stunning ocean views.
Although the water might look tropical, it's no Turks and Caicos. Water temperatures in the area don't get above 20 degrees on average.
However, there are plenty of spots to find a tropical-inspired cocktail and truly capture all the vibes of a vacation far, far away.
You can even rent a boat and pretend to sail through the Caribbean Sea while you're at it.
This island beach town in B.C. is one place you'll be wanting to add to your bucket list in no time.
Just imagine watching the sunset with these mesmerizing views.
The island also has some stunning resorts and spas that will give off those vacation resort vibes, if you're looking for a relaxing retreat not too far away.
It's the perfect summer getaway to feel like you have truly been transported somewhere much, much more tropical than Canada.