Gas Prices In Vancouver Are Set To Drop This Week & It's About Damn Time
Right before the long weekend! ⛽
Good news for drivers looking to go away this long weekend — gas prices in Vancouver are predicted to drop even further, so it's time to bust out your happy dance and fill up those tanks.
Vancouver gas prices are predicted to drop 6 cents on Thursday from 193.9 on Aug. 31 to 187.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard. But you may not need to rush to the pumps, because they're set to drop again tomorrow to 186.9 cents per litre, so you've got time.
Last week, regular gas prices were as high as 198.9 a litre, so this decrease is a major win for people looking to fill up soon.
Kelowna and Kamloops are predicted to hold steady at 177.9 cents per litre, and Victoria is set to stay at 187.9 tomorrow as well.
But if you own a car in Vancouver, you can breathe a sigh of relief because you might be able to save a little bit of dough. This week you can also expect premium gas prices to drop as low as 207.9 a litre and diesel to dip as low as 219.9 a litre by tomorrow.
In the past, B.C. has seen some pretty wild gas prices, to the point where locals were making a joke of it and the government actually had to give money back to drivers.
Not only did people in the province struggle with high gas prices this summer, but BC Ferries also took a hit as well.
This iconic ferry that takes people to all those stunning tiny islands in B.C. had to implement a higher fuel surcharge on June 1 because of the shocking gas prices experienced earlier this year.
So, while you might get to save a bit of dough right now, gas prices are bound to go back up again. Fortunately, there are some other money-saving secrets out there, to help you cut costs at the pumps.