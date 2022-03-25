BC Will Give Money Back To Some Drivers To Offset High Gas Prices & Here's Who Gets It
Gas prices have risen to extraordinarily high prices throughout Canada, and to offset the impact on people in B.C. the government is giving money back to some drivers.
There will be a one-time payment to some people, because of the record-breaking prices caused by the "invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces," the government said.
On Friday, Premier John Horgan said at a press conference that "prices are at unprecedented levels, and those prices at the pump are a direct result of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine."
The invasion has disrupted markets around the world, and the steadily high gas prices that B.C. has been faced with are one of the effects.
ICBC, the province's public auto insurer, is going to now provide a one-time relief rebate of $110 to personal drivers and up to $165 for commercial transportation, Horgan said.
He hopes this will ease the pressure on British Columbians' wallets, which have likely felt the effect of the high gas prices.
According to Horgan, the only other provinces that have public auto insurance opportunities, as B.C. does, are Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
"Saskatchewan has taken advantage of that and provided a similar rebate to their drivers," Horgan added.
Other provinces, Horgan said, have addressed taxation in response to the gas prices.
Most people who had a basic auto insurance policy in February with ICBC are going to be eligible for the rebate. Similarly, most commercial customers of ICBC will also be eligible for the higher rebate of $165.
If you are registered for ICBC direct deposits, and you are eligible for the rebate, you will receive it in May. If not, then you will get a cheque in June for the rebate amount you are eligible for.