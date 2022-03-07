Gas Prices In Vancouver Set To Hit 209.9 Cents A Litre & It's Not Much Better Across Canada
Things just went from bad to worse.
Vancouver gas prices are predicted to hit almost 210 cents a litre on Monday, as costs at the pumps continue to break records across Canada.
Prices at the pumps have been surging over the past few weeks due to a “supply crunch” and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Parts of B.C. broke all-time Canadian records for gas prices last week when gas prices hit more than $2 a litre - but prices are continuing to rise.
According to Gas Wizard, a website which projects gas prices across Canada, the start of the working week is not looking good for drivers filling up their vehicles.
Price : After rising 10 - 12 cents a litre over the last few days #GasPrices to RISE 15 cents a litre over the next few days in #Calgary #Edmonton #Regina #Saskatoon #Winnipeg #Kamloops #Kelowna #PG and most of the BC interior, #Alberta, #Saskatchewan #Manitoba— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1646432228
Drivers in Vancouver are being warned to expect prices of 209.9 cents a litre in the city on Monday, while motorists in nearby Victoria, B.C. can also expect lofty prices — at 204.9 cents a litre.
Gas prices in Kamloops are predicted to be at 185.9 cents a litre, while Kelowna is expected to be slightly more expensive at 186.9 cents a litre.
Alberta, a province known for its cheaper gas prices than the Canadian average, is also getting hit hard.
Gas prices in Calgary and Edmonton soared 15 cents a litre over the weekend and currently sit at 172.9 and 169.9 cents a litre respectively.
The cost of gas in Toronto sits at 184.9 cents a litre, Winnipeg is 185.9 cents a litre, and Montreal is at 195.9 cents a litre.
Just two years ago, drivers said they were paying 68.9 cents a litre for gas in Alberta and plenty of them have been reminiscing about the extraordinarily low prices in a Reddit thread.