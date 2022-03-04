Gas Prices In Canada Are Set To Hit $2 A Litre For The First Time Ever Today & Here's Where
It's not a good day to fill up your vehicle!
Gas prices are expected to hit record-breaking highs — and surpass $2 a litre for the first time in Canadian history — on Friday, March 4.
According to the latest predicted gas prices from Gas Wizard, run by gas analyst Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Vancouver will hit 200.9 cents a litre — costs normally associated with premium gas, not regular gas.
Earlier this week, McTeague said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is fuelling these higher gas prices.
He said that he "can't see a scenario where prices won't go higher and remain higher."
In a Reddit post showing a photo of gas prices in March 2020, people were reminiscing about the days when you could fill up at the pumps for 68.9 cents per litre.
The poster hailed low gas prices in Calgary as their "favourite memory of 2020" describing the "sweet gas price," adding: "Took a picture to remember the good ol’ days."
On March 4, 2022, you can expect to pay 174.9 cents per litre for gas in Toronto, 186.9 cents per litre in Montreal and 166.6 cents per litre in Halifax.
Western Canada appears to be the most expensive province to fill up at the gas station, with prices expected to sit at 194.9 cents per litre in Victoria, 176.9 cents per litre in Kelowna and 175.9 cents per litre in Kamloops.
That's a double-digit rise this week in some areas from the weekend, including for Vancouver, where gas prices were 181.9 cents per litre.