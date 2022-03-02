Gas Prices In Vancouver & BC Are Set To Hit All-Time Highs This Week So Fill Up ASAP
It's heading close to 200 cents a litre — for regular gas!
Gas prices across B.C. — including Vancouver and Victoria — are set to hit record-breaking highs this week.
According to gas prices analyst Dan McTeague, who runs Gas Wizard, gas prices are set to rise in Vancouver by four cents a litre tomorrow (Wednesday, March 2) and then rise by another nine cents a litre on Thursday, March 3.
If those predictions unfold, gas prices near you will be much more daunting next time you go to fill up your vehicle.
In Vancouver on Tuesday, it's going to cost 181.9 cents a litre, compared with 194.9 cents on Thursday — a rise of 13 cents in just 48 hours.
Meanwhile, gas prices across other parts of B.C. are also on the rise. In Victoria, gas prices are set to jump from 176.9 cents a litre on Tuesday to 187.9 cents a litre on Thursday.
The cost of filling up at the gas station in Kelowna is expected to cost 165.9 cents a litre and gas prices in Kamloops are predicted to be at 163.9 cents a litre on Wednesday and Thursday.
B.C. gas prices sit above what other motorists across Canada are experiencing.
In Toronto, gas prices are expected to go up by eight cents a litre during Wednesday and Thursday to 166.9.
By Thursday, Montreal gas prices are predicted to sit at around 180.9 cents a litre, while gas prices in Winnipeg hover around 183.9 cents a litre.
However, gas prices in Calgary and Edmonton are expected to sit below the Canadian average, at 153.9 and 150.9 cents a litre respectively. It remains a distant memory from the days of 68.9 cents a litre just two years ago.