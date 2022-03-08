A Driver Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against 5 Gas Companies Over Rising Gas Prices In BC
He was representing drivers who bought gas since 2015.
A motorist who had enough of rising gas prices in B.C. filed a lawsuit against companies he believed were to blame.
Antonio Pantusa filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and other drivers against Parkland Fuel Corporation, Suncor Energy Incorporated, Imperial Oil Limited, Shell Canada Limited and Husky Energy Incorporated.
Pantusa claimed the price for gas over the last seven years in B.C. has been "inordinately high" and attributed the rising costs at the pumps to "unconscionable pricing practices" of the companies named in the lawsuit.
His lawyers told the court that the companies had been "systematically overcharging" customers and passing those costs on to drivers.
Pantusa sought damages for himself and other drivers for all gas purchased in B.C. between January 1, 2015, and the date of the lawsuit (March 2, 2022).
Lawyers for the gas companies told the court that Pantusa's claims were "demonstrably without merit."
Evidence was submitted from the companies as to how they calculate gas prices. The evidence said that, as the judge summarized, "prices are generally tied to local benchmarks at major American trading and production hubs."
He added, "The [Pacific Northwest] spot price is the main determinant of wholesale prices in the Vancouver area, but elsewhere in British Columbia prices are set based on the spot price at other hubs, such as Chicago or the American Gulf Coast."
A court hearing took place in Vancouver in January. According to court documents, the judge sided with the companies, saying that there was no evidence to support Pantusa's "pleaded allegations of conspiracy… or the related claim alleging a breach of the Competition Act," a federal law that governs competition in Canada.
Gas prices in B.C. are expected to hit 211.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, March 9, according to Gas Wizard.