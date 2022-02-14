Sections

Vancouver Gas Prices Hit Record-Breaking Highs & It's Predicted To Get Even More Expensive

It's the most expensive region in Canada.

Western Canada Editor
Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Vancouver are hitting all-time highs as the cost of filling up at the pumps continue to increase — and it's predicted to get even worse.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague is predicting prices will reach 180.9 cents a litre in Vancouver on Tuesday, that's in comparison to 160.9 cents a litre in Toronto.

Elsewhere in B.C., prices remain cheaper, with gas expected to cost 163.9 cents a litre in Kamloops, 157.9 cents a litre in Kelowna and 174.9 cents a litre in Victoria.

On February 7, Narcity reported that premium gas prices in Vancouver had already surpassed $2 a litre — but this was for premium gas.

Now, McTeague has told CTV that gas prices could spike to $2 a litre for regular gas by the end of month due to the rising tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said: "Much of this is due to the fact that there is a supply crunch...demand is surging post-pandemic. And there appears to be very little in the way of supply."

Alberta boasts the cheapest gas prices in Canada — Calgary sits at 146.9 cents a litre and Edmonton at 143.9 cents a litre — but that is a far cry from two years ago when you could fill up at the pumps for 68.9 cents a litre.

Drivers can cut costs by switching from premium gas to regular gas.

In Vancouver and Toronto, according to the latest Gas Wizard predictions, that would save you 25 cents a litre.

