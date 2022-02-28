Editions

Drivers In BC Are Really Struggling With This New Roundabout & It's Total Chaos (VIDEO)

Somehow the signs didn't even help.

Vancouver Staff Writer
Video of a roundabout in B.C. where drivers are confused.

@wiggyonair | Instagram

Drivers in B.C. are clearly struggling so hard with this new roundabout, and it looks like total chaos.

The seemingly very confusing roundabout is located in Abbotsford, B.C., and someone caught the mess that it's causing on video.

The hilarious video was posted to Instagram on February 24, and it's hard not to laugh while watching drivers attempt the roundabout.

All rules are off-limits when it comes to drivers in this roundabout, it seems like.

So many cars decide to go in different directions, and some even drive right at oncoming cars.

A few cars slow way down before going into the super chaotic roundabout — clearly contemplating what the heck they should do.

Even a reminder sign that was up, showing the correct way to use a roundabout, did not help these people.

It appears that the roundabout is still being constructed which makes it fairly new to the area. That might explain why people are very confused and suddenly seem like they forgot all traffic laws.

Either that or B.C. just has some pretty bad drivers.

Hopefully, this video is an eye-opener for anyone in the area looking to attempt going through this roundabout. If you're not planning to go through it, at least it's some great entertainment.

