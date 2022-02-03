A New Driver Just Got Caught Going 225 km/h In BC & Faces 'A Host Of Consequences'
He also failed a breatherlyzer test.
A new driver just got caught going way over the speed limit, clocking 225 km/h, and failed a breathalyzer test.
The 19-year-old lives in North Vancouver, B.C. and "won't be driving for a while" after this incident.
The police said that the young driver now has 90-day driving probation, his car impounded for 30 days, and is facing nearly $1,000 in fines and costs.
When he hit the high speeds, the driver was actually in an 80 km/h speed zone in North Vancouver last weekend, according to the police.
This "N" driver won\u2019t be driving for a while, and rightly so. They were clocked doing 225 km/h on the Upper Levels in #NorthVan last weekend AND blew a fail. Shocking! Result: 90-day prohib, 30-day impound, and costs into the $1000's. Read more: https://bit.ly/34ad8hb\u00a0 @icbcpic.twitter.com/Hky6nuSnGX— North Vancouver RCMP (@North Vancouver RCMP) 1643833302
Sgt. Peter DeVries from the North Vancouver RCMP said that the driver failed an alcohol screening test on the side of the road and that the incident "was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people."
The police took the reckless driving very seriously, and DeVries added that they "will enforce every provision in the Motor Vehicle Act available to us to stop dangerous drivers from putting the community at risk in this way."
These provisions include immediately removing the driver from the road, fines that can reach into the thousands of dollars, mandatory rehabilitation, installation of ignition interlock device, and jail time, the police said.
About 300,000 car crashes happen in B.C. each year, according to ICBC. Out of the reported crashes, 60,000 resulted in someone dying or being injured.
Driving recklessly will increase the likelihood of getting into a serious car accident, police added.