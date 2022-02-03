Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A New Driver Just Got Caught Going 225 km/h In BC & Faces 'A Host Of Consequences'

He also failed a breatherlyzer test.

Vancouver Editor
A New Driver Just Got Caught Going 225 km/h In BC & Faces 'A Host Of Consequences'
BC RCMP, Firebrandphotography | Dreamstime

A new driver just got caught going way over the speed limit, clocking 225 km/h, and failed a breathalyzer test.

The 19-year-old lives in North Vancouver, B.C. and "won't be driving for a while" after this incident.

The police said that the young driver now has 90-day driving probation, his car impounded for 30 days, and is facing nearly $1,000 in fines and costs.

When he hit the high speeds, the driver was actually in an 80 km/h speed zone in North Vancouver last weekend, according to the police.

Sgt. Peter DeVries from the North Vancouver RCMP said that the driver failed an alcohol screening test on the side of the road and that the incident "was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people."

The police took the reckless driving very seriously, and DeVries added that they "will enforce every provision in the Motor Vehicle Act available to us to stop dangerous drivers from putting the community at risk in this way."

These provisions include immediately removing the driver from the road, fines that can reach into the thousands of dollars, mandatory rehabilitation, installation of ignition interlock device, and jail time, the police said.

About 300,000 car crashes happen in B.C. each year, according to ICBC. Out of the reported crashes, 60,000 resulted in someone dying or being injured.

Driving recklessly will increase the likelihood of getting into a serious car accident, police added.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Man Has 'Partially Severed Fingers' After A Vicious Machete Attack In Vancouver

He was sleeping at a hotel when he was attacked.

Jackbluee | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A 26-year-old man was attacked with a machete while he slept in a hotel room and suffered "partially severed fingers."

Keep Reading Show less

A Tragic House Fire In BC Killed Three Family Members & One Was A Child

"It was an extensive fire."

Jack Dagley | Dreamstime, Jaromír Chalabala | Dreamstime

A tragic house fire in B.C. has killed three members of a family, one of which was a child. The incident happened in East Vancouver, early in the morning on January 30, 2022.

The City of Vancouver Fire Chief, Karen Fry, said on Twitter that the fire appeared to be accidental.

Keep Reading Show less

The Man Who Was Randomly Stabbed At A BC Tim Hortons Spoke Out & Is Asking For Help

Police said it was "another unprovoked stranger attack."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

A man who was repeatedly stabbed in a Vancouver Tim Hortons just spoke out about the experience and is asking for help.

The disturbing incident happened while the man was waiting in line at a location in Downtown Vancouver, and was randomly attacked.

Keep Reading Show less

4 People Were Found Dead In A BC Home & Police Think That It Was A 'Targeted Shooting'

"They are believed to have known each other."

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Four people were found dead inside a home in B.C., and police believe that the shooting was targeted and that all of the victims knew each other.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating the tragic shooting that happened in Richmond, B.C.

Keep Reading Show less