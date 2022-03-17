Public Safety Advisory Issued In BC For Unlicensed Contractor Who Poses 'Significant Risk'
You should check if you’ve used this person or company.
A public safety advisory has been issued about an unlicensed contractor, whose work "poses a significant public safety risk" to people in B.C., according to Technical Safety B.C.
The advisory — posted to Technical Safety B.C.'s website and Facebook page — said Michael James Fader operates under Fader Industries and is not authorized to complete gas or electrical work in the province.
"While Mr. Fader is not currently authorized to perform regulated gas or electrical work in BC and does not hold a licence to do regulated work in either of these areas, he has conducted installations and repairs without a permit," they added.
Homeowners and businesses — particularly in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan region — have been told to check their records of recent work completed to ensure it wasn't done by this company.
It is also possible that Mr. Fader has performed work in other areas in BC, the advisory added.
Technical Safety B.C. does not specify what the result of his work was, only that it resulted in "significant hazards" which "may have posed serious and sometimes severe safety risks to the public."
If you have had electrical or gas work performed by Fader Industries, or have any information about the work Fader did, you should contact Technical Safety B.C. by calling 1-866-566-7233.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.