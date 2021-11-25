Trending Tags

A Woman Posed As A Nurse In A Vancouver Hospital & Even Gave Out Medical Care To Patients

Police investigating the matter have now charged a woman with fraud.

A woman who pretended to be a nurse in a hospital in Vancouver has been charged.

Vancouver Police Department said it launched an investigation in June 2021 into an employee at B.C. Women's Hospital, who had allegedly identified herself as a registered nurse.

The woman worked at the hospital between June 2020 and June 2021, according to police.

Constable Tania Visintin said: "Our detectives worked collaboratively with the Ottawa Police Service, which was conducting a parallel investigation into the same suspect.

"We don't yet know how many people in Vancouver may have received treatment from the fraudulent nurse, but we're working with the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify patients who may have had contact with her."

According to police, the investigation found that the woman fraudulently used the name of a real nurse and administered medical care to patients at the hospital.

On November 25, police said that Brigitte Cleroux, 49, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent. She remains in custody until her next court appearance.

