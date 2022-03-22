Editions

Vancouver General Hospital Was Ranked Among The Best In The World

Great news for Vancouverites!

​Emergency sign outside of VGH. Right: View from above of VGH.

Anyone living in Vancouver can rest a little easier, knowing that a local hospital is actually one of the best in the world.

The Vancouver General Hospital was just ranked and landed a high spot on the list of the World's Best Hospitals.

The hospital in Vancouver, known as VGH, placed 151 out of 2,200 on the list of hospitals. Given that there is an incredible amount of hospitals out there — this is pretty amazing.

The annual ranking was done by Newsweek, who said that the "goal of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries."

They looked at hospitals from 27 countries, with the U.S. leading as the one with the most hospitals on the list — at 33 of the best hospitals in the world located in the country.

Canada was also represented though, by the Toronto General, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Mount Sinai Hospital, North York General Hospital, Jewish General Hospital, Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal, and — of course — Vancouver General Hospital.

According to the VGH website, Vancouver General Hospital is there for you in any emergency situation regarding "specialized emergency health care and trauma services to all of BC."

The Newsweek ranking collected data and compared hospitals' reputations and performances across all of the countries.

Thanks to the hard work of doctors, nurses, and other VGH workers, the hospital made the list.

Number one on the list though was the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota, U.S.

