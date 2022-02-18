Anti-Vaccine Protesters Blocked A Healthcare Worker's Car & BC's Premier Says It's 'Thuggery'
He said he has "profound regret that there's that level of stupidity in our fellow citizens."
Multiple anti-vaccine protesters confronted a health care worker while they were driving to a patient's home in James Bay, Victoria, according to the local health authority.
In an email to Narcity, Island Health said that the health care worker was driving in a car with an Island Health logo on the door.
In their statement, they say protesters were "yelling obscenities" at the worker and that "protest vehicles around the Island Health car made it difficult for the care provider to get through."
Since the incident, Island Health is advising care providers use vehicles without logos in certain situations, travel together when possible, and is requesting Victoria Police escorts if workers feel unsafe.
B.C.'s Premier John Horgan commented on the incident at a press conference on Thursday, February 17, saying that it was "thuggery."
When asked what he makes of the situation, Horgan responded that his "first reaction is profound disappointment."
"We can disagree but we shouldn't be disagreeable," he added.
He referenced his recent battle with cancer, which he said gave him first-hand experience in the province's health care system. Horgan said that he saw health care workers after long days going on double shifts.
He remembered "the look on people's faces from double shifts," when they weren't able to go home due to other workers being out sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"The last thing these heroes need — quite frankly — is thuggery and belligerence," he added.
"I think I speak for all British Columbians — profound regret that there's that level of stupidity in our fellow citizens," Horgan said.
The province lifted some COVID-19 restrictions on February 16 and announced that they are reviewing more in the coming months.