BC Premier John Horgan Is Diagnosed With Throat Cancer & He Starts Radiation Treatment Soon
"I expect to make a full recovery."
2h
B.C. Premier John Horgan has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
On October 29, he underwent surgery for the growth in his throat but a statement from his government released on November 4 confirmed that the growth in his throat was cancerous.
In the statement, he said, "My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery."
He said that he is going to start radiation treatment "in the next couple of weeks," which will wrap up towards the end of December.
He will continue to participate in virtual meetings and briefings, but for in-person events, B.C's Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth and other cabinet ministers will go in his place.
