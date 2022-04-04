Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

john horgan

BC Premier John Horgan Just Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Is Now Isolating

The premier recently had treatment for throat cancer.

Vancouver Editor
BC Premier John Horgan.

BC Premier John Horgan.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

John Horgan, the B.C. Premier, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Horgan, who is 62 years old, recently underwent radiation treatment, after being diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2021.

Horgan announced on Twitter that he tested positive, and said that he has mild symptoms.

People with cancer are in a higher-risk group for COVID-19 outcomes. This may mean that Horgan is eligible for the COVID-19 treatments that the province has access to — Paxlovid or Sotrovimab — according to the B.C. government website.

People being treated for cancer are considered immunocompromised, the government website said.

The premier did not say if he was going to access the COVID-19 treatments.

The treatments must be taken within five days of symptom onset.

While Horgan was being treated for cancer, Minister Mike Farnworth was appointed as Deputy Premier.

As of right now, Horgan is still continuing to work while isolating at home.

