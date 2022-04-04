BC Premier John Horgan Just Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Is Now Isolating
The premier recently had treatment for throat cancer.
John Horgan, the B.C. Premier, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.
Horgan, who is 62 years old, recently underwent radiation treatment, after being diagnosed with throat cancer in November 2021.
Horgan announced on Twitter that he tested positive, and said that he has mild symptoms.
This morning I tested positive for COVID-19.\n\nFortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated.\n\nI\u2019m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve.— John Horgan (@John Horgan) 1649092133
People with cancer are in a higher-risk group for COVID-19 outcomes. This may mean that Horgan is eligible for the COVID-19 treatments that the province has access to — Paxlovid or Sotrovimab — according to the B.C. government website.
People being treated for cancer are considered immunocompromised, the government website said.
The premier did not say if he was going to access the COVID-19 treatments.
The treatments must be taken within five days of symptom onset.
While Horgan was being treated for cancer, Minister Mike Farnworth was appointed as Deputy Premier.
As of right now, Horgan is still continuing to work while isolating at home.