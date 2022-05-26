NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

john horgan

Literal Crap Was Dumped Outside The BC Premier's Office & Officials Aren't Happy (VIDEO)

"John doesn't give a sh*t so we gave him some."

Vancouver Editor
Manure left outside John Horgan's office. Right: A person throwing manure at the building.

Save Old Growth, BC RCMP

B.C. Premier John Horgan received a steaming pile of crap on Wednesday, literally.

Protestors dumped fresh manure right outside of Horgan's office, along with some signs — as if the message wasn't clear enough. One sign that was placed in the pile of manure said: "John doesn't give a sh*t so we gave him some."

The West Shore RCMP said in a news release that they are aware of the incident and are investigating it, as a mischief case.

The police responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. on May 25, after receiving a report that about five people were leaving manure outside John Horgan’s MLA Community Office, and throwing it at the office's front doors.

Police added that the suspects had left before they arrived at the scene. The RCMP released a video, showing a person throwing manure at a building.

Save Old Growth

A press release from Save Old Growth, a B.C. group, claimed that they are responsible for the manure that was piled up outside of the premier's office. In the release, they said that the supporters of the group "are tired of the Horgan NDP government’s inaction to protect old-growth forests."

They stated that their demand is for the NDP government to "enact legislation to immediately end all old-growth logging in the province of B.C."

Alexi Hu, a supporter of the Save Old Growth group, said that the "Premier himself promised a 'paradigm shift' for the forestry industry in B.C., an overdue and necessary step in protecting old growth. Instead, we’re continuing the same outdated, crappy policies and practices we’ve had for decades.”

CTV News reported that right after the incident, local residents came to help clean up the manure, using shovels.

Government response

In a statement to Narcity, the Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, said that while peaceful protest is part of a democratic society, "vandalizing property, preventing people from accessing services, and harassing local businesses is deplorable behavior."

"For those who employ these reprehensible tactics, I can assure you that you achieve nothing but increasing the frustration of the local community," Farnsworth added.

He also thanked people who aided in the clean-up of the manure.

