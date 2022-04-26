NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

BC Premier John Horgan Has Apologized After He Dropped An F-Bomb During Question Period

"If my mom was still around, she'd be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring."

Vancouver Editor
John Horgan at the meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

Premier John Horgan got a little too rattled on the floor of the B.C. legislature on Monday — and dropped an F-bomb.

The Premier apologized for his language and even gave his mom a shout-out. The inappropriate language can be heard in a video of the meeting of the Legislative Assembly, during the question period when Horgan was responding to the opposition.

B.C. Liberal MLA Trevor Halford asked a question in regards to the family doctor shortage and people started heckling as Horgan responded.

Horgan tried to speak over the loud hecklers, and said: “Do you want to hear it, or do you just want to hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there? Cause, you don’t want to hear answers in this place. Seriously.”

As Horgan's political opponents continued to make noise, he added: "You want a headline, or do you want action?"

Finally, as the heckling continued, Horgan threw his hand up and said "ah f**k," before sitting down.

Horgan tweeted a GIF about the incident — making light of the situation.

He did make sure to say that he deserved a bar of soap for his actions though.

Later in the meeting, Horgan withdrew his comment from the record and apologized for his language.

"My passion for health care got the better of me and I made some intemperate comments that may well have offended members of this house and others. I apologize for that and I withdraw my remarks unreservedly," Horgan said.

