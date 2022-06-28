BC Premier John Horgan Just Announced That He's Stepping Down & Here's What Happens Now
"It's rare for a political leader to have the opportunity to say, 'I think it's time for someone else,'" he said.
B.C. Premier John Horgan has just announced that he will be stepping down from his position before the next election, and a new leader will be chosen.
The NDP leader has been in his position since 2017 and said in a press conference on Tuesday that he plans to stay in the role until a replacement is ready to step in.
He said in the conference that he has asked the president of the BC NDP, Aaron Sumexheltza, to help select a date for a leadership convention in the fall.
The next provincial election is set to happen in the fall of 2024.
During the conference, Horgan referenced issues facing B.C., including the cost of living, climate action and health care, as well as some hardships he has faced personally.
"I have gone through my second bout of cancer and successfully went through 35 radiation treatments, and I'm currently cancer-free," he said.
Although his health is good, he said that his energy is down. He added that the cancer treatment was "rigorous" and that it's now time to "make space for the next generation."
"It's rare for a political leader to have the opportunity to say, 'I think it's time for someone else,'" he added.
After speaking with his wife, Horgan said they decided he could not "make another 6-year commitment to this job."
"This has been the thrill of my life to be the Premier of British Columbia," he added.
Horgan made it clear that he would be serving as premier until another leader is chosen.
The 62-year-old was battling throat cancer last year and also had COVID-19 in April. Horgan addressed the rumours of his stepping down that have been circulating since his cancer diagnosis.
"I want to put the speculation to rest so we can get back to what really matters, and that's the issues before British Columbians."