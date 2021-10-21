Trending Tags

BC's Premier Just Went On A Random Rant About His Phone & It's Just So Awkward (VIDEO)

Proper dad-mode!

BC's Premier Just Went On A Random Rant About His Phone & It's Just So Awkward (VIDEO)
ProvincefBC | YouTube

Premier John Horgan made a super random move to show reporters his phone and show off his Scrabble game.

He pulled out his phone in the middle of speaking at a press conference on October 21 and said: "I don't know if you want to zoom in on that, but that's my telephone screen."

After holding up his phone for cameras to see, he went on to chat about his many apps.

"You'll see from that, that I play Scrabble, I have Spotify, I check my heart rate, I know what the weather's going to be like in Prince Rupert, and I have email, I have text messages, and I have a telephone. And a host of other things that I don't even what they are."

Cool flex? It gave us serious Doug Ford energy.

The premier was trying to make a point about voluntary disclosure of information to protect personal privacy, but it seemed super random.

