6 Times Doug Ford Has Confused Ontario By Making Tim Hortons His Ride Or Die
#relationshipgoals
Premier Doug Ford and Tim Hortons have a very special bond and he's proven it on multiple occasions.
Ford's relentless love of Tim Hortons has confused Ontario at times, from endorsing Smile Cookies to ending a COVID-19 press conference by gushing about their egg sandwiches.
Here are six times Ford has proven his unbridled devotion to the coffee chain.
Tim Hortons Smile Cookies 2021
Thanks to amazing @TimHortons owners like the Seth family, the 2020 #SmileCookie campaign raised over $10 million for @BreakfastClubz & other great charities, hospitals & community groups across Canada.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 16, 2021
Get a #SmileCookie at your local Tim's before September 19th! pic.twitter.com/5WO2bUmXCZ
Ford posted a Smile Cookie promo video to his Twitter telling folks to "go pick up a nice cookie, have a little bite mmm mmm, great cookies." He even deemed them the "best ever" before ending his video with a cheeky grin.
Egg Sandwich Endorsement Of 2021
This video sums up today’s press conference pretty well... 🍳👍🍂👍 #onpoli pic.twitter.com/bXSVL2io64— Tyler Watt 🇨🇦 (@tylerwatt90) February 8, 2021
At the end of a COVID-19 press conference in February 2021, Ford plugged Tim Hortons' new real egg sandwiches, saying, "Oh yeah, I got to give Timmies a good plug. The best thing you guys ever did is make those real egg sandwiches. I used to go eat those other ones. They're the best, those real egg sandwiches. So whoever did that at Timmies, good for you."
Casually Flexing His Tim Hortons In A Pic
I was thrilled to sit down with my friend and newly elected #AFN National Chief @ChiefRoseAnne as well as Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 6, 2021
I’m looking forward to working with both of you to make sure our government continues to be there to support you and your communities. pic.twitter.com/UWgCkeAzPJ
Ford posted this picture on August 6 and couldn't help but flex his love for Tim Hortons with not one but five Tim Hortons cups on the table.
Camp Day 2020
Today is @TimHortons Camp Day in support of @TimsCamps!— Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 12, 2020
Your coffee or bracelet purchase today will help youth develop leadership and responsibility skills to help them succeed.
You can support anywhere in the province at your nearest Tims! ☕️ #TimsCampDay pic.twitter.com/K1uMuwjBFQ
Last summer, Doug Ford went out to his favourite Tim Horton's location ( yes, he really disclosed he has a location preference) to encourage everyone to buy a coffee and bracelet to support kids going to camp.
National Coffee Day 2020
Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! pic.twitter.com/WjA61zFkQc— Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 29, 2020
Ford couldn't let National Coffee Day pass him buy without giving a shout out to Tim Hortons in 2020.
Smile Cookies 2020: Pit stop Edition
We’re on our way to Guelph today, but I had to stop into @TimHortons for another #SmileCookie! Get yours before Sept. 20. pic.twitter.com/v9Fa3ZLJSd— Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 15, 2020
Coming back full circle, in September 2020 Ford gave a pit stop promo for Smile Cookies on his way to Guelph before a 1 p.m. announcement.