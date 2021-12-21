Trending Tags

Doug Ford Apparently Can't Get Inside His Own House Due To Anti-Vaxx Protests Outside

This follows the new restrictions put in place before the holidays.

FordNation | Facebook

It seems as though Premier Doug Ford can't make it back inside of his house at the moment due to anti-vaccine protests that have been happening outside of his residence.

"The Premier and his family haven’t been able to get into their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaxxers have been protesting outside their house," Ivana Yelich, the spokesperson for Ford's office, said in a tweet Monday night. Narcity reached out to the Toronto Police for confirmation about the protests and has not yet received a response.

In the tweet, Yelich was responding to a TikTok video that was shared on the @OLPWarRoom Twitter account.

In the video, the TikToker pans the camera to a hooded Ford saying he was heading up to the cottage, but when the video was posted is unclear.

Ford is no stranger to protesters out on his front lawn, though. Back in October 2020, the Premier asked demonstrators to stop coming to his house every Saturday morning.

"If they want to protest, please just come down to Queen's Park, don't scare the kids," he stated at the time.

The news that Ford can't step foot into his own home now comes after the public health measures the Ontario government put in place leading into the holidays this year.

As of December 20, informal gatherings have been cut down to 10 people indoors, capacity limits are cut in half, and restaurants and bars have to adhere to strict curfews.

Narcity reached out to the Premier's Office for comments but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

