Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
doug ford

Doug Ford Finally Explained Where He's Been After Ontarians Called Him Out For Being MIA

Where in the world was Premier Ford? 🕵️

Doug Ford Finally Explained Where He's Been After Ontarians Called Him Out For Being MIA
@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontarians have been wondering just where the heck Premier Doug Ford has been hiding, especially leading up to the recent federal election, when he was nowhere to be found.

People on the internet have been joking about Ford's absence and putting forth their theories. One person compared the premier to the elusive Sasquatch for taking the title as the "reigning hide and seek world champion." Another assumed Erin O'Toole locked him in a basement until after the election.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 22, Ford spoke about what he has been up to lately.

"I've been all over the province every single day," Ford said. "I've been travelling from east, west, north, south, out speaking to the people, dealing with the pandemic. I didn't want to get involved in this federal election and we're doing our job."

"We're making sure that we're fighting the fourth wave, making sure we're taking care of the people, making sure our hospital capacity is up to par, and helping people. There's not one day I stop. I go 24/7 around the clock and I'm going to continue doing it until we get this behind us," Ford continued.

But, it may have been a little too late to put forth this explanation, as Ontarians already had their fill of picking on the premier.

Mere days before the election, a Reddit thread popped up questioning where Ford was and why they hadn't "heard a peep."

"He's too busy doing free Tim Hortons commercials to be bothered with his job these days," one Redditor replied, linking to the premier's recent announcement on the restaurant's Smile Cookies. One person on Twitter called Ford's influencer-esque move his "Tim Horton's Tour."

Someone even suggested putting out an amber alert for the premier. Several Ontarians found his new tan suspicious, too, seeming to imply that he was on vacation the whole time.

The jabs flew in from all directions, and they haven't really stopped since Ford's explanation.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ford 'Reluctant' Of Vaccine Certificates But Top Doc Says It Will Be In Place Until Spring

Vaccine certificates could phase out in spring 2022, says Dr. Peter Jüni.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Marian Vejcik | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford said vaccine certificates will not be in effect "for a day longer than we have to," in a press conference on Wednesday.

In fact, Ford admitted to being reluctant to the idea himself and addressed that not everyone is happy with the certificates.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)

Krista Ford Haynes is spreading controversial messages once again.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The 2021 Federal Election took place on September 20 with Justin Trudeau winning a Liberal minority government, and the following morning Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes had some things to say on her Instagram.

"Good morning, everyone. Happy Tuesday. As we could have all expected, the Liberal government won last night with a minority government," said Haynes in a video posted to Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Has Gone Down In Toronto Since Election Results Started Rolling In

A lot has happened in the last 24 hours!

@justinptrudeau | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Justin Trudeau won last night's 2021 federal election with a minority government, and here's everything that's happened in Toronto in the last 24 hours.

From long lines to city officials' responses and where ridings stand as votes continue to be counted from mail-in ballots.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Just Congratulated Trudeau & Is Urging Unity After The 'Divisive Election'

He also addressed concerns about the vaccine certificate coming this week.

fordnation | Twitter

Premier Doug Ford is urging unity following the federal election that took place on September 20.

In a statement on Tuesday, the premier congratulated Trudeau and the rest of the federal leaders for campaigning for important issues.

Keep Reading Show less