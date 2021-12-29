Trending Tags

Doug Ford Says An Announcement On If Schools Will Open Will Come In The Next Few Days

Ontario will soon announce if in-person learning will return.

Google Maps

The Ontario government is set to announce whether or not schools will return to in-person learning in the "next couple days," according to Premier Doug Ford.

Ford attended a vaccine clinic at a workplace in Mississauga on December 28 and told CTV News that the decision will be made following several conversations with Ontario leaders and health officials.

"They are going to be coming out. I know the Minister has been sitting down at the table along with the minister of education and we will be having an announcement in the next couple days but we just want to see how things go and obviously speak to the chief medical officer, Dr. Moore," Ford told the news outlet.

Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases have been breaking records this past week with cases reaching an all-time high of 10,412 on December 25 and previously hitting an all-time high on December 24 with 9,571, and on December 23 with 5,790 cases.

Before the holiday break, the Toronto District School Board and several Ontario universities put plans into place for remote learning in light of the Omicron variant.

TDSB posted a letter on December 15 saying children should bring all of their supplies home in anticipation of a possible move to remote learning.

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto, so too does the possibility of individual classes or schools moving to remote learning for a period of time," stated TDSB.

Multiple universities including McMaster University, York University and the University of Toronto have delayed returning to in-person learning for the January 2022 semester.

