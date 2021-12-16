University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron
U of T will “delay most in-person learning until Jan. 31.”
The University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams and moving to online learning next semester due to concerns about the Omicron variant.
In a statement posted on December 15, U of T said the majority of in-person classes will be cancelled until January 31 to "help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the Omicron variant."
In their place, virtual classes will start on January 10, with exceptions for a handful of courses in "health sciences and placements."
Some upcoming in-person exams will be moved online, and online exams will continue as planned, according to U of T.
Employees at U of T are also being asked to work remotely until January 31, with the exception of frontline and essential workers.
"We are taking these steps to protect the health and safety of our community, which is always our top priority," said university President Meric Gertler. "We are listening to our students, staff, faculty and librarians, and acting out of an abundance of caution as we confront this latest phase of the pandemic."
U of T's acting vice-president and provost Trevor Young said they "will continue to monitor developments and are committed to resuming in-person academic activities once it is safe to do so – and in keeping with the latest evidence and public health guidelines."
York University and McMaster University have released similar statements and will be moving classes online for the beginning of the winter semester to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.
Queen's University hasn't yet made the jump to cancelling in-person classes in 2022, but has cancelled in-person exams.