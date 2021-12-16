Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
university of toronto

University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron

U of T will “delay most in-person learning until Jan. 31.”

University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron
Les Palenik | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams and moving to online learning next semester due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

In a statement posted on December 15, U of T said the majority of in-person classes will be cancelled until January 31 to "help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the Omicron variant."

In their place, virtual classes will start on January 10, with exceptions for a handful of courses in "health sciences and placements."

Some upcoming in-person exams will be moved online, and online exams will continue as planned, according to U of T.

Employees at U of T are also being asked to work remotely until January 31, with the exception of frontline and essential workers.

"We are taking these steps to protect the health and safety of our community, which is always our top priority," said university President Meric Gertler. "We are listening to our students, staff, faculty and librarians, and acting out of an abundance of caution as we confront this latest phase of the pandemic."

U of T's acting vice-president and provost Trevor Young said they "will continue to monitor developments and are committed to resuming in-person academic activities once it is safe to do so – and in keeping with the latest evidence and public health guidelines."

York University and McMaster University have released similar statements and will be moving classes online for the beginning of the winter semester to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Queen's University hasn't yet made the jump to cancelling in-person classes in 2022, but has cancelled in-person exams.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests At These 12 Ontario Spots & Here's When

You can grab a test while shopping for the holidays!

Yorkdale Mall | Google Maps, Water Park Place | Google Maps

If you're one of the many cautious people looking to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test ahead of the holidays, these pop-up locations in Toronto and across the province have you got covered.

Ontario commissioned 12 different spots to distribute rapid antigen testing kits including high-traffic areas like Yorkdale Mall, Water Park Place, Upper Canada and the Innovation Centre.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Toronto Restaurants Are Starting To Close Indoor Dining Over Omicron Concerns

"With so much uncertainty surrounding Omicron out there, closing indoor dining feels right to me."

@honest_weight | Instagram, @gretasolomons | Instagram

The Omicron variant is a growing cause of concern in Ontario, and restaurants are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

Two restaurants in Toronto have already closed indoor dining in response to the variant, even though the Ontario government has not imposed any new restrictions on restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Says Stronger Measures Are Needed To Help Keep Schools Open

"Circuit breakers" with additional mrasures are needed.

Shsphotography | Dreamstime

The Ontario Science Table says "stronger" additional measures are needed to help keep schools open and keep workplaces and indoor gathering spaces safe through the Omicron wave.

According to the Ontario Science Table's updated COVID-19 projections which were released on December 16, there are a variety of steps that can be taken moving forward, some of which include "high-quality masks, physical distancing indoors, improved ventilation, and increased access to rapid testing."

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau Says The Omicron Situation 'Sucks' & People Entering Canada Will 'Face Extra Barriers'

The PM mentioned that this isn't what anyone wanted during the holiday season.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @yulaeroport | Instagram

As the country and the world deals with the Omicron variant, Justin Trudeau said that the situation "sucks" especially around this time of year and warned that travellers will "face extra barriers" now.

While speaking in Ottawa after a new international travel advisory was announced on December 15, the prime minister was asked what his message is to Canadians who are planning to travel domestically during the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less