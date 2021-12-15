Ontario Universities & Schools Getting Ready To Move Back To Remote Learning In January
The TDSB is telling students to take their belongings home with them over Christmas.
Ontario universities and schools are preparing to head back to remote learning in January 2022 amid growing COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.
McMaster University, York University and the Toronto District School Board have all set plans in motion for remote learning in the new year.
McMaster University & York University
On December 14, McMaster University President and Vice-Chancellor David Farrar announced in a letter that the first week of the winter term will be held online with "limited exceptions in clinical settings."
Farrar says the university is being "proactive" as the "pandemic continues to evolve at an accelerated pace."
The university still plans on holding an in-person winter 2022 semester with "short-term modifications in response to guidance from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer."
Athletic facilities will also be closed from December 20 until January 17, with some exceptions for varsity athletes and elite athlete training.
York University announced its remote plan on December 15 in an open letter from President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton.
The university will be moving its winter term online from the start of classes until January 23 with exceptions for classes where in-person learning is "essential."
However, instructors are asked to seek permission from the Deans' office to hold in-person classes before January 24.
"While the rapid spread of Omicron is daunting, further information is expected over the next couple of weeks about this variant in regards to its likely trajectory. We will be monitoring these developments closely over the break," Lenton said.
Toronto District School Board
TDSB published a letter to parents and guardians on December 15 asking them to make sure their children bring their supplies home over the break as transitioning to online learning is a possibility.
"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto, so too does the possibility of individual classes or schools moving to remote learning for a period of time," reads the letter.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure your family is prepared for any shift to remote learning, be sure your child brings home all of their personal belongings such as shoes or clothing, and any tools or supplies they might need to pivot to remote learning."
TDSB said it has not received any guidance from public health officials or the Ministry of Education as to whether or not schools will close.