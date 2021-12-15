Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Universities & Schools Getting Ready To Move Back To Remote Learning In January

The TDSB is telling students to take their belongings home with them over Christmas.

Ontario Universities & Schools Getting Ready To Move Back To Remote Learning In January
Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime @yorkuniversity | Instagram

Ontario universities and schools are preparing to head back to remote learning in January 2022 amid growing COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

McMaster University, York University and the Toronto District School Board have all set plans in motion for remote learning in the new year.

McMaster University & York University

On December 14, McMaster University President and Vice-Chancellor David Farrar announced in a letter that the first week of the winter term will be held online with "limited exceptions in clinical settings."

Farrar says the university is being "proactive" as the "pandemic continues to evolve at an accelerated pace."

The university still plans on holding an in-person winter 2022 semester with "short-term modifications in response to guidance from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer."

Athletic facilities will also be closed from December 20 until January 17, with some exceptions for varsity athletes and elite athlete training.

York University announced its remote plan on December 15 in an open letter from President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton.

The university will be moving its winter term online from the start of classes until January 23 with exceptions for classes where in-person learning is "essential."

However, instructors are asked to seek permission from the Deans' office to hold in-person classes before January 24.

"While the rapid spread of Omicron is daunting, further information is expected over the next couple of weeks about this variant in regards to its likely trajectory. We will be monitoring these developments closely over the break," Lenton said.

Toronto District School Board

TDSB published a letter to parents and guardians on December 15 asking them to make sure their children bring their supplies home over the break as transitioning to online learning is a possibility.

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto, so too does the possibility of individual classes or schools moving to remote learning for a period of time," reads the letter.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure your family is prepared for any shift to remote learning, be sure your child brings home all of their personal belongings such as shoes or clothing, and any tools or supplies they might need to pivot to remote learning."

TDSB said it has not received any guidance from public health officials or the Ministry of Education as to whether or not schools will close.

From Your Site Articles

University Of Toronto Cancels In-Person Exams & Moves Classes Online Due To Omicron

U of T will “delay most in-person learning until Jan. 31.”

Les Palenik | Dreamstime

The University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams and moving to online learning next semester due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

In a press release posted on December 15, U of T says the majority of in-person classes will be cancelled until January 31 to "help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the emergence of the Omicron variant."

Keep Reading Show less

Queen's University Outbreak Is Being Linked To Omicron Spread In BC & Nova Scotia

Both provinces are investigating cases after a sports tournament in Ontario.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

A rugby championship held at Queen's University last month is being linked to Omicron outbreaks in two other provinces.

Both Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, tied recent variant cases to varsity rugby teams that attended a November championship in Kingston.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests May Be Coming To A LCBO Near You Pretty Soon

Some malls, libraries and subway stations will have them, too.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Are you one of the many people who find themselves hitting up the LCBO every Friday night? Well, good news! You'll soon be able to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test alongside your weekend booze supply.

According to the Ontario government, the initiative is part of a new enhanced testing strategy that aims to provide up to 2 million rapid tests free of charge at pop-up sites across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Are Being Given Out In Toronto Today & Here's Where

You can get a free test ahead of the holidays.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

A Toronto-based health care company is stepping up to help ease concerns over the Omicron variant during the holiday season by offering free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Twitter users revealed on Wednesday that Switch Health, located at 901 Eglinton Ave. W., was giving away free rapid tests to members of the public in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Keep Reading Show less