Several Ontario Universities Will Keep Vaccine Mandates Despite Restriction Lifting

Proof of vaccination will still be required at these schools.

Toronto Staff Writer
University of Guelph | Flickr, Spiroview. Inc | Dreamstime

Ontario universities are stepping forward to say they won't be lifting vaccine certificate requirements despite the provincial government's fast-tracked reopening plan.

Post-secondary schools, including Western, York and the University of Guelph, announced this month that they would not change their vaccine policies until the winter semester ends.

Lucy Fromowitz, vice-provost of York University, revealed last Thursday that the school would not be updating its COVID-19 policies for the winter term to prioritize the health and safety of all community members.

"In light of changes to the province's phased reopening plan, I'm writing to share that the University has determined that there will be no change to York's health and safety protocols, processes, or approach at this time," a statement from York University reads.
Other school officials offered similar remarks.

Western's vaccination policy and masking requirements will also remain in effect.

"As we stay focused on our goal of remaining on campus for the rest of the term, we will continue to adhere to a number of health and safety guidelines to keep our community healthy and safe," said John Doerksen, Western's acting provost, and vice-president.

However, the University of Guelph appears to be more open to shifting their COVID-19 rules sooner rather than later and is suggesting their policies could be reviewed by mid-March.

"In the weeks ahead, the University will review the policy in light of the changing landscape and provide an update in mid-March," a statement from U of G reads. However, vaccine policies will stay in effect until the end of the winter term.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

