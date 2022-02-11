Ford Says Vaccine Certificates Could End & Business Restrictions Will Be Lifted 'Soon'
Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions could soon come to an end. This news follows speculation about whether Ontario would follow the move of other provinces in speeding up the relaxing of restrictions.
During a press conference on Friday, Ford spoke about his government's plan to end lockdown measures, including the vaccine passport, but did not provide a specific timeline.
"Today, we're on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan," the premier said. "And we heard from Dr. Moore last week and again yesterday that he is now working on a plan that will allow us to remove the vaccine passport system."
"My friends, this is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight. But this progress doesn't change what we've been through. Because the truth is, this virus forced us to make unthinkable sacrifices," he added.
Ford also referenced the province's ongoing struggle with Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa and declared a state of emergency for the province.
"I know these frustrations have reached a boiling point for many Canadians. The result is what we're now seeing in various cities across our province and our country."
"We are now two weeks into the siege of the City of Ottawa. I call it a siege because that's what it is. It's an illegal occupation. This is no longer a protest. With a protest, you peacefully make your point and you go back home," Ford said.