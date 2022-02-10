Sections

doug ford

​Doug Ford Is Reportedly Thinking About Speeding Up Ontario's Reopening Plan

Sources say he's considering new rules this week.

​Doug Ford Is Reportedly Thinking About Speeding Up Ontario's Reopening Plan
Premier Doug Ford is reportedly considering new regulations to move up the timeline for Ontario's reopening plan as pressure builds from other politicians in the province.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the Premier asked for regulations to be sketched out to speed up the reopening timeline and that they may be presented to his cabinet this Friday.

Ford allegedly spoke with Progressive Conservatives about wanting to make a decision to leave behind COVID-19 regulations and measures soon, according to CTV News Toronto.

This news comes amid the Freedom Convoy demonstration in Ottawa, where truckers and other protesters are demanding for COVID-19 mandates to be dropped. Notably, one of Ford's daughters has even attended the convoy herself.

The next step of the current reopening plan is set to take place on February 21, where social gathering limits are set to rise to 100 people outdoors, and 25 people indoors and indoor capacity limits for restaurants, cinemas, and other establishments requiring proof of vaccination, will be dropped.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday that the plan for reopening will remain "cautious" and when asked by a reporter if the timeline will change she reiterated the current timeline for reopening.

"We always said that we're going to take a very cautious, phased, prudent approach to opening up, and that's the path that we're going to follow," said Elliott.

"We have no plans currently to drop the passport vaccination situation or masking. We believe masking is going to be important for some time to come," she added.

doug ford

