Ford's Daughter Was At The Freedom Convoy Yesterday & Says It Was 'Beautiful To Watch'
Krista Ford Haynes called it "absolutely incredible."
Premier Doug Ford's daughter attended the "Freedom Convoy 2022" on Thursday in Milton, Ontario and called the experience "absolutely incredible."
Krista Ford Haynes has been an active supporter of anti-mandates in the province and has frequently spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines, the mask mandate, proof of vaccination and more.
On Thursday, truckers against COVID-19 mandates in Canada made their way through the GTA, on route to Ottawa, for the main protest, which is slated to take place on Saturday.
Streets and highways were blocked with traffic on Thursday, and police are warning residents that traffic delays could continue until Saturday.
Haynes used her Instagram stories to share her experience live, posting videos of the convoy and detailing her route from Highway 401 W to Highway 6, where she joined the convoy.
Haynes shared an Instagram post later that day with a scroll of photos of her posing with protestors wrapped in a Canadian flag.
"Today was a damn good day. I had a moment to walk to the bottom of the bridge to look up and simply admire the hundreds of beautiful faces that showed up to stand for our freedoms, a moment I wanted to soak in and engrave as a memory," she wrote.
Haynes said the convoy was "so beautiful to watch" and that people of different races, religions and ages coming together to "keep our freedoms" is what "humanity is about."
While the convoy clearly moved Haynes, she ended her Instagram caption on an ominous note, writing, "We've got bigger fish to fry still my friends - hold the line, keep the energy alive + hang on!!"
Narcity reached out to Haynes for comment, and she did not respond in time for publication.
