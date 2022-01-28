Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 toronto

Ford's Daughter Was At The Freedom Convoy Yesterday & Says It Was 'Beautiful To Watch'

Krista Ford Haynes called it "absolutely incredible."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ford's Daughter Was At The Freedom Convoy Yesterday & Says It Was 'Beautiful To Watch'
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Premier Doug Ford's daughter attended the "Freedom Convoy 2022" on Thursday in Milton, Ontario and called the experience "absolutely incredible."

Krista Ford Haynes has been an active supporter of anti-mandates in the province and has frequently spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines, the mask mandate, proof of vaccination and more.

On Thursday, truckers against COVID-19 mandates in Canada made their way through the GTA, on route to Ottawa, for the main protest, which is slated to take place on Saturday.

Streets and highways were blocked with traffic on Thursday, and police are warning residents that traffic delays could continue until Saturday.

Haynes used her Instagram stories to share her experience live, posting videos of the convoy and detailing her route from Highway 401 W to Highway 6, where she joined the convoy.

Haynes shared an Instagram post later that day with a scroll of photos of her posing with protestors wrapped in a Canadian flag.

"Today was a damn good day. I had a moment to walk to the bottom of the bridge to look up and simply admire the hundreds of beautiful faces that showed up to stand for our freedoms, a moment I wanted to soak in and engrave as a memory," she wrote.

Haynes said the convoy was "so beautiful to watch" and that people of different races, religions and ages coming together to "keep our freedoms" is what "humanity is about."

While the convoy clearly moved Haynes, she ended her Instagram caption on an ominous note, writing, "We've got bigger fish to fry still my friends - hold the line, keep the energy alive + hang on!!"

Narcity reached out to Haynes for comment, and she did not respond in time for publication.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Says He Disagrees With His Brother-In-Law's Donation To The Freedom Convoy

His brother-in-law donated $13,000 to the GoFundMe.

theJagmeetSingh | Twitter, Narcity | YouTube

After it was reported that Jagmeet Singh's brother-in-law donated to the Freedom Convoy 2022, the NDP leader has said he disagrees with it and the convoy as well.

According to CBC News, an NDP source said that Singh's brother-in-law, Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal, didn't fully get what the money would be used for when he donated $13,000 to the convoy's GoFundMe.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

OPP Says The Freedom Convoy Is Making It Hard For First Responders To Get To Calls (VIDEO)

The Canadian truckers are rolling through the GTA today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

As the protesters involved with the "Freedom Convoy 2022" continue to make their way across Ontario, provincial police say that some emergency responders have had difficulty responding to calls.

Truckers from various provinces are driving across the country in protest of the government's vaccine mandates. They hit the GTA on Thursday and are expected to roll into Ottawa by January 29.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccine passport

The Freedom Convoy Has Hit The GTA & Some Streets Are Super Clogged (VIDEO)

Good luck getting anywhere today!

HRPSMiltHH | Twitter

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" is making its way through Toronto to Kingston on Thursday, and some streets and highways are absolutely jam-packed.

Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates are making their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from across the country, and their journey appears to be causing some serious congestion.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'

The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.

Keep Reading Show less