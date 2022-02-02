Here Are The Current Rules For Indoor Dining In Ontario & You Can't Sing Or Dance
Last call is finally back to normal.
Indoor dining in Ontario is finally open again, and the next time you head out to your favourite restaurant things might look a little different.
The provincial government moved into the first phase of their new reopening plan on January 31, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., allowing restaurants, bars and other establishments to host customers indoors again alongside the loosening other restrictions.
But, it won't be business as usual for residents looking to regain their nightlife this February, as people will be required to follow a list of strict COVID-19 rules, including:
- "proof of vaccination requirements would continue to apply in existing settings
- singing and dancing in restaurants and bars, and other select settings will not be allowed except for workers or performers
- requiring the number of patrons permitted to sit at a table in bars and restaurants and meeting and event spaces and other venues at which food or drink is sold or served, including nightclubs, restobars and strip clubs that serve food and drink to be limited to 10 people and patrons must remain seated
- requiring patrons to remain seated while eating or drinking at indoor restaurants, bars, and other food or drink establishments (with or without dance facilities), sporting events, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments, and horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues."
In this reopening plan, the Ontario government has returned the last call to normal, resulting in the "permissible hours of sale and service of liquor" on licensed premises from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. After Ontario's last lockdown, back in November, last call at bars and restaurants was at 9:00 p.m.
Keep in mind that currently takeout and delivery of alcohol are only permissible between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.
The move also comes alongside a widespread increase of capacity limits to 50% in most indoor public settings.
If all goes well, Ontario will be moving into the second phase of its reopening on February 21, where capacity limits for indoor dining will be raised to 100%.