OPP Says The Freedom Convoy Is Making It Hard For First Responders To Get To Calls (VIDEO)
The Canadian truckers are rolling through the GTA today.
As the protesters involved with the "Freedom Convoy 2022" continue to make their way across Ontario, provincial police say that some emergency responders have had difficulty responding to calls.
Truckers from various provinces are driving across the country in protest of the government's vaccine mandates. They hit the GTA on Thursday and are expected to roll into Ottawa by January 29.
"**Alert** Emergency Responders have experienced difficulty responding to emergencies," members with the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division tweeted on January 27.
"Reminder to all motorists to stay alert and be aware if emergency/first responders need to get through congested traffic."
Live Coverage of #FreedomConvoy2022 | youtube
Earlier this morning, OPP officers requested convoy protesters to not only make way for emergency vehicles but to also follow all traffic laws and "behave in a manner that ensures safety for all users of the roadways."
"There's a lot of people out here today, holding up Canadian flags, lots of honking," Narcity's Ashna Bharkada reported earlier this afternoon as truckers made their way down the 401 toward Ottawa.
On January 26, OPP warned drivers of major delays on GTA highways like the QEW, Highway 401, Highway 400, Highway 427, and Highway 403. Anyone driving down these roads can likely expect some traffic until Saturday.
"Protesters do have the right to peacefully protest, and for any participants involved in any types of protest, I know our provincial liaison teams are working diligently with the organizers to ensure public safety and traffic safety for everybody," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a clip posted to Twitter.
