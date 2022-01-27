Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 ontario

OPP Says The Freedom Convoy Is Making It Hard For First Responders To Get To Calls (VIDEO)

The Canadian truckers are rolling through the GTA today.

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP Says The Freedom Convoy Is Making It Hard For First Responders To Get To Calls (VIDEO)
Lance McMillan | Narcity

As the protesters involved with the "Freedom Convoy 2022" continue to make their way across Ontario, provincial police say that some emergency responders have had difficulty responding to calls.

Truckers from various provinces are driving across the country in protest of the government's vaccine mandates. They hit the GTA on Thursday and are expected to roll into Ottawa by January 29.

"**Alert** Emergency Responders have experienced difficulty responding to emergencies," members with the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division tweeted on January 27.

"Reminder to all motorists to stay alert and be aware if emergency/first responders need to get through congested traffic."

Live Coverage of #FreedomConvoy2022 | youtube

Earlier this morning, OPP officers requested convoy protesters to not only make way for emergency vehicles but to also follow all traffic laws and "behave in a manner that ensures safety for all users of the roadways."

"There's a lot of people out here today, holding up Canadian flags, lots of honking," Narcity's Ashna Bharkada reported earlier this afternoon as truckers made their way down the 401 toward Ottawa.

On January 26, OPP warned drivers of major delays on GTA highways like the QEW, Highway 401, Highway 400, Highway 427, and Highway 403. Anyone driving down these roads can likely expect some traffic until Saturday.

"Protesters do have the right to peacefully protest, and for any participants involved in any types of protest, I know our provincial liaison teams are working diligently with the organizers to ensure public safety and traffic safety for everybody," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a clip posted to Twitter.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 ontario

You Can Get Rapid Antigen Tests Delivered Right To Your Door If You Live In Toronto

The perks of living downtown!

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Tiggy | Handout

If you live in downtown Toronto, you know you can get pretty much anything delivered straight to your door — and that now includes rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, too.

Thanks to Tiggy, a grocery delivery startup, you can add Health Canada-approved rapid antigen tests to your grocery order (along with fresh produce, pet food, and more) or as a standalone and have it show up at your door.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccine passport

The Freedom Convoy Has Hit The GTA & Some Streets Are Super Clogged (VIDEO)

Good luck getting anywhere today!

HRPSMiltHH | Twitter

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" is making its way through Toronto to Kingston on Thursday, and some streets and highways are absolutely jam-packed.

Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates are making their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from across the country, and their journey appears to be causing some serious congestion.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 & Says He's Going To Isolate At Home For 5 Days

He took a rapid test and got a negative result.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

It's been revealed that Justin Trudeau was exposed to COVID-19, and he's now going to isolate at Rideau Cottage, his home in Ottawa.

In a tweet posted on January 27, the prime minister announced that he had learned the night before that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and has since taken a rapid test that came back negative.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'

The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.

Keep Reading Show less