Ottawa's Terry Fox Statue Was Reportedly 'Appropriated' With An Upside Down Flag
The Royal Canadian Legion also called out those who "jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."
Photos and videos appearing to show Ottawa's Terry Fox statue and Tomb of The Unknown Soldier being "appropriated" and "disrespected" have surfaced online during the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests.
A viral image, shared via Twitter, shows a statue of Terry Fox with an upside-down Canadian flag and a placard that read, “MANDATE FREEDOM.”
In a tweet, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described it as “completely unacceptable” and confirmed that he’d ordered the flag and placard to be taken down by city staff.
There are some lines you don\u2019t cross.pic.twitter.com/yG9Mg2k46v— Mackay Taggart (@Mackay Taggart) 1643479489
Brad West, the mayor of Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, B.C., also spoke out via Twitter, saying, “Whatever your cause, you don’t get to appropriate his legacy and you don’t touch his statue. Ever.”
After losing his right leg to cancer, Terry Fox set off on his famous cross-Canada Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise money for cancer research. While he died before finishing the marathon, he continues to be an honoured figure across Canada.
While The Terry Fox Foundation did not directly respond to the images of the statue, they did share a message on Saturday that read, "Terry believed in science and gave his life to help others."
The Freedom Convoy is a protest that has been taking place in Ottawa since Saturday. Those involved are demonstrating against government-mandated COVID-19 vaccines, lockdowns and other pandemic-related health measures.
On the same day, a video circulated online that appears to show Freedom Convoy protestors jumping on the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier.
The tomb is a monument to those in the Canadian Armed Forces and holds the remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier who was killed in World War 1.
I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame.— General / G\u00e9n\u00e9ral Wayne Eyre (@General / G\u00e9n\u00e9ral Wayne Eyre) 1643495804
In response, Head of the Canadian Armed Forces, General Wayne Eyre, said, "I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial."
"Those involved should hang their heads in shame," he added.
Eyre’s comments were later retweeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has reportedly been moved from his Ottawa home to an undisclosed location in the national capital region.
Organizations like The Royal Canadian Legion and Canadian Victoria Cross also released statements related to Saturday's events, condemning the “disrespect” and asking for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be treated as sacred ground.
The Legion strongly condemns those who jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and disrespected the National War Memorial on Saturday.\n\nThe site commemorates those who fought and fell for the very freedoms that allow the right to protest peacefully and respectfully.pic.twitter.com/3pDfD5zIjY— The Royal Canadian Legion (@The Royal Canadian Legion) 1643500679
Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said, "The individuals desecrating these memorials should be ashamed."
He added, "Their behaviour undermines the brave Canadians who have sacrificed for our country.”
On Sunday, Ottawa police confirmed several criminal investigations "in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statue" are now underway.
