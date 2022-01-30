Trudeau Has Reportedly Been Moved To A Secret Location Amid Ottawa's Freedom Convoy
"The Prime Minister is continuing to isolate in the National Capital Region."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location amid the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest, which is taking place this weekend in Ottawa.
According to CBC News, the prime minister left Rideau Cottage on Saturday, January 29, on the same day that thousands of people gathered to protest at Parliament Hill just four kilometres away.
The Prime Minister's office was unable to comment on his specific whereabouts for security reasons, although a spokesperson told Narcity that, "The Prime Minister is continuing to isolate in the National Capital Region and work remotely."
"We’ve consulted Ottawa Public Health on appropriate protocols," they added.
The protest, called the Freedom Convoy, is a convoy of truckers and supporters that began in Prince Rupert, B.C. on January 22 and has been making its way across the country ever since.
Those involved are demonstrating against government-imposed COVID-19 measures like vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
The movement was ignited by mandatory vaccinations for truckers crossing the Canada-U.S. border and the cause has now raised millions in donations via GoFundMe.
On Saturday, January 29, the protest arrived at Parliament Hill and is ongoing, with the Ottawa Police recommending that people avoid the downtown core due to the high traffic.
Police say they are working to ensure that roadways are open for emergency vehicles and first responders.
Trudeau previously called the demonstrators a “small fringe minority" that has “unacceptable views” that don’t represent Canadians.
As of the morning of January 30, officials say there have been no arrests in relation to the protests.
Earlier this week, the prime minister was exposed to COVID-19 after his son tested positive. While Trudeau has since tested negative, he has been self-isolating in his home since January 27.
